Karl "Jack" J. Randecker, 86, of Farnam, died August 21, 2019 at Gothenburg Health in Gothenburg.
Memorial Services will be held at Farnam United Methodist Church, 303 Caribou St, Farnam, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 11:00 a. m., with Pastor Neil Kloppenborg officiating.
He was born Oct. 29, 1932 in Kearney, son of Karl G. and Fredaline (Loewenstein) Randecker. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1950. He attended Kearney State College and University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He served in the Army from 1954 to 1956.
Jack married Marilyn Lantz on July 14, 1957, in Lexington, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2007. They settled in Ventura, Calif., where their children Karl Jr. and Leslie were born.
Jack’s banking career began in California with Bank of America as an operations officer. A banking opportunity took the family to Denver in 1963. Jack purchased the Farnam Bank in 1968 and the family moved to Farnam. Jack was President of Farnam Bank until his retirement in 1997, he loved working with customers and being part of the Farnam community. Jack also served as a director for additional Nebraska banks throughout his career and thoroughly enjoyed serving on the various bank boards. He was honored by the Nebraska Bankers Association for his 50 years in banking in 2007.
Jack loved his farms and his cow herd and appreciated all the work it took to be a farmer. In his free time he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. He was a big sports fan, always cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Survivors include, his son, Karl J. (Rebecca) Randecker Jr. of Cozad; daughter, Leslie (Bill) Vezner of Lewisville, Texas; five grandchildren, Karl Derek (Malissa) Randecker, Omaha, Amanda (Andy) Oelkers, Omaha, Holden Randecker, Cozad, Bryce Vezner, Omaha and Andrea Vezner, Lewisville, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Jada Randecker, Gracyn Randecker, Karl Isaiah Randecker, Kraven Oelkers, Tylei Oelkers, Alexa Oelkers and Maeva Oelkers; brother-in-law, Wallace Peterson of Tucson, Ariz., and Jack’s very special friend Vicki Fritz of Farnam.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Randecker, an infant daughter, and his parents; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Burl and Virginia Lantz, Leonard and Lucille Balk, Orvale and Barbara Widick, Tom and Delores Pratt, and Lila Peterson.
Memorials may be given to the Central Plains Hospice or the Farnam United Methodist Church.
