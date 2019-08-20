Juanita “Nita” Muller

Juanita “Nita” R. Muller 85, of Lexington died Friday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Avamere in Lexington.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Erin Dunlavy, officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
She was born May 24, 1934 in El Reno, Okla., to Randolph B. and Mable M. (Cox) Bingham. She graduated from El Reno High School with the class of 1951. On Jan. 1, 1952 she was united in marriage to LeRoy Muller on Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Okla. To this union, five daughters were born, Carla, Rita, Nancy, Avis and Vicki. LeRoy preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 1995.
In the early 1950s the couple lived in the Kearney and Grand Island areas. Nita worked in the medical field at Good Samaritan Hospital. In 1964 the couple moved to Lexington and Nita was employed in the medical field at Elwood Care Center, and for over 20 years in the lab at Plum Creek Medical group. She also had been employed at the Lexington State Bank. In 1998 she moved to Kearney where she worked at Herbergers and later in 2009 returned to Lexington.
Juanita was a master seamstress she made many wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses for family and local people. She also made numerous quilts for family members. She enjoyed reading and most importantly spending time with her grandkids.
Juanita will be greatly missed by her daughters, Carla (Al) Martin of Lexington, Rita (Jim) Weber of Kearney, Nancy (Bill) Jensen of Lexington, Avis (Brad) Dillard of Johnson Lake and Vicki (Don) Price of Lexington; 14 grandchildren, Angie Champion, Amanda Henson, Andrea (Allen) Teichmeier, Ann (Carl) Ercoli, Justin (Jayme) Weber, Logan Weber, Chris (Kelly) Jensen, Steph (David) Howell, Candy Smith, Jason (Megan) Dillard, John and (Kelsi) Dillard, Nathan (Maggie) Evans, Josh (Kelsy) Evans and Luke (Jessica) Evans; 28 great-grandchildren , two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Mike Sykes of Chickasha, Okla., Ron (Evie) Laub of Grand island, two sisters-in-law, Sandy Webb of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Bernadine (Roland) Harder of Scottsdale, Ariz., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Gerald Webb, two sisters, Corrine Schwandt and Mert Sykes.
Memorials are suggested to The Grace Lutheran Church or The Heartland Military Museum, both in Lexington.
