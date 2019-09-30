JoAnn Newton

Joann G. Newton, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Lexington, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Calvary Assembly Of God Church in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. Inurnment will be held that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Joann was born May 30, 1935 in Buffalo, to Albert and Gertrude (Westbrook) Wood. She was the youngest of 11 children. She attended school at a Buffalo rural school.
On Sept. 22, 1951 she was united in marriage to Robert Newton in Lexington. This union was blessed with two children, Peggy and Mark. The couple lived in the Lexington area their entire married life.
Joann worked as a waitress at A&W and later the Leprechaun restaurant for many years.
Joann was a longtime member of the Calvary Assembly Of God Church in Lexington. She loved gardening and grew many hybrid irises and roses. She was always very fond of her cats. Joann enjoyed her last seven years in the Alzheimer's wing, Angel's Way at Mount Carmel. She loved having the cats come to her room and they were a great comfort to her in her last days. She also enjoyed the birthday club with her best friends but most important was spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Winter of Lexington; son, Mark (Lana) Newton of Grand Island; eight grandchildren, Mike (Laura) Winter of Lexington, Matt (Lora) Winter of York, Mason Winter of Grand Island, Melodee Winter of Lexington, Lori Belitz of Kearney, Katie (Nick)Watkins of Omaha, Benjamin Newton of Gilbert, Minn., and Blake Newton of Mountain Iron, Minn.; 13 great-grandchildren; she is also survived by extended family and many friends.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert in 1993, two sisters and eight brothers.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
