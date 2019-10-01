Jerry L. Brand

Jerry Lee Brand, age 78, of Quinter, Kan., died on Sept. 27, 2019, at Hays Medical Center, Hays.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Church of the Brethren in Quinter, Kan. Pastor Keith Funk will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Baker Township Cemetery, Quinter.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm at Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter.
Jerry was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Lexington, Nebraska, to Walter and Ruth (Wheeler) Brand. Jerry graduated from Lexington High School.
Jerry was united in marriage to Karen Lunz on May 26, 1968, and they were married for 51 years. Jerry and Karen met while both were working at Waldbaum's egg factory. Jerry proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. Following his military service, he spent several years working on different farms, and 32 years as a production worker for Swift Bullet in Quinter. In his free time, Jerry was an avid fisherman who enjoyed gardening, playing with his dog, helping his neighbors and mowing lawns. He also enjoyed reading the Hays Daily News, Gove County Advocate, National Geographic, and Readers Digest. Jerry also enjoyed watching National Geographic, in addition to watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Jerry was actively involved with the Church of the Brethren.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Karen; his son Robert (Peggy) Brand of Imogene, Iowa; his daughter Patty Knoll of Great Bend, Kan., grandson Lochlan Jerry Brand of Imogene, Iowa; brothers, Dean (Pam) Brand of Lexington and DeWayne (Beth) Brand of Kearney; sisters Bonnie (Rich) Suhr of Pender and June (Jeff) Walker of Lexington.
Jerry was preceded in death by both parents, Walter and Ruth Brand; and daughter-in-law Jessica Knoll.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jerry Brand Memorial Fund. Donations may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 S Main St. Quinter, KS 67752.
