James Larsen

James S. Larsen, 88, of Lexington, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Avamere in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Michael Boling, officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Jim was born Nov. 10, 1930 to James A. and Myrtle A. (Stanford) Larsen. He received his education in the Lexington area and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1948. After graduation he attended Fort Collins A&M and then returned to Lexington to farm.
On Sept. 10, 1950 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Roether in Lexington. Two children were blessed to this union, Ann and Chris. Marilyn preceded Jim in death on Aug. 10, 2010 after nearly 60 years of marriage.
Jim spent his working years farming in the Lexington area. He received the Outstanding Young Farmer and Rancher award from the Lexington Chamber of Commerce in 1961. Jim was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. He was a past member of the Plum Creekers, Eagles, Elks and was a 4-H leader. Jim enjoyed spending time at the Heartland Military Museum, Dawson County Historical Society and collecting John Deere Tractors.
Survivors include his daughter, Ann (Frank) Albertson of Lakewood, Colo.; son, Chris (Kira) of Lexington; granddaughter, Jaime Adessa and her children, Joseph and Jaden Adessa; grandson, Nathan and wife Jennifer Philips and their children, Jaelyn, Jake, Taylor and Lily Philips, Elena, Noah and Isaiah Mettler and granddaughter, Ashley Larsen.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; brother, Billie and a sister, Mary Ann.
Memorials are suggested to the Heartland Military Museum or the Dawson County Historical Society, both in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
