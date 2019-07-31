Helen M. Young, 97, of Lexington, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Avamere in Lexington.
A Memorial Service will be on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating. Burial will be held prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Helen was born Oct. 18, 1921 in Burlington, Colo., to Raymond A. and Carrie E. (Baldwin) Wickwire.
Helen grew up in the Bertrand area and graduated from Bertrand High School in 1939. She was united in marriage to Wayne Young on June 24, 1945 in Lexington. The couple were parents of five children: Roslyn, Phyllis, Timothy, David and Kent.
Helen was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington where she served as a Deacon and Elder, she also enjoyed playing bridge.
Survivors include one daughter, Roslyn Cole of Nashville, Tenn.; two sons, David of Downers Grove Ill., and Kent and wife Cathy of Overton; grandchildren, Mark (Toni) Cole, Greg Cole, Lara (Eric) Brown, Jill and husband Russell Henning, Becky Morlang and Tim Farrell. Great grand-children: Troy Cole, Alex Brown, Chase Morlang, Nathan Morlang, Riley Morlang and Finn Henning.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne in 2009, daughter, Phyllis Aitken, infant son, Timothy, sisters, Ruth Weides, Dorothy Young, Alyce Wheeler, Jean Jeppson and Betty Colucci, one brother, Donald Wickwire, son-in-law, Gary Cole, brothers-in-law, Lawrence Weides, Verlin Young, L.B. Wheeler, Royal Jeppson and Tom Colucci and a sister-in-law, Ella Wickwire.
Memorials are suggested to Lexington Public Library towards books on tape for the blind.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.