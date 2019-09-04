H. R. “Dick” Sellin, 101 of Lexington, died Tuesday, Sept. 03, 2019 at his home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastors Rob Kuefner and Bill Ohlmann officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Dick was born Sept. 9, 1917, in Pierce County, to Richard and Augusta Sellin. He was united in marriage to Betty Rohde on April 30, 1944, in Carroll. Five children were born to this marriage, Gordon, Rick, Judy, Pat and Jan, each child was born in a different town because Dick’s construction jobs took him all over.
At age 10, he lost his father to pneumonia. He quit school after the eighth grade to help his mother work their rented farm and support his brother and sisters. During the early years of their marriage, Dick and Betty traveled to various construction sites, living in a 20 foot trailer. During this time four of their five children were born. The family moved to Lexington in 1954, at which time Dick began working for Henry Kugler. In 1964 he began working construction for Joel German. A few years later he began working for Harlan and Kerry Anderson. After retiring in 1982, he worked part-time for Andersons, receiving the Dawson County Ag Employee of the year at the age of 85. After giving up farming, he remained active by driving cars for Platte Valley Auto.
Dick was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. He was a 4-H leader for over 16 years while his five children were active in 4-H. In later years, he loved working out and spending time at the gym with his many friends. Dick was able to remain in his home in his later years thanks to Gordon, Jan and Judy and loving caregivers Olga Shevtsov and Kim Benson.
Survivors include his children, Gordon Sellin of Lexington, Rick Sellin of Lexington, Judy Lauby of Lexington, Pat (Dennis) Gayman of Pine, Ariz., and Jan (Dan) Widick of Farnam; 12 grandchildren; Dmitry (Olga) Shevtsov of Lexington, Michele (Jeff) Flynn of Lexington, Gina (Brad) Holbrook of Kearney, Angie (Greg) Smit of Brandon, Wis., Heather Lauby (Scott Kessinger) of New Port Richey, Fla., Justin Lauby (Chrystal Hernandez) of Chandler, Ariz., Tyson Lauby of New Port Richey, Fla., Noah Lauby of Lowell, Ind., Mitch (Jennifer) Gayman of Murietta, Calif., Matt (Rhonda) Gayman of Surprise, Ariz., Tanner (Sara) Widick of Odenton, Md., and Kory Widick of Lincoln; two step-grandchildren, Gina (Russ) Schwarz and Tammy Martin, both of Omaha; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; as well as one sister-in-law, Rose Edna Rohde and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty on May 24, 2017, one brother, Lloyd (Andy) and two sisters, Hilda Grimm and Gladys Rohde.
Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church or the Orthman YMCA.
