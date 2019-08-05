Gary E. Burman, 70, of Sumner died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Emerald Nursing Home in Cozad.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the United Church of Sumner in Sumner. Pastor Ken Hutson will officiate. Interment will be held following the service at Sumner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the United Church of Sumner.
Gary was born on Nov. 9, 1948 in Kearney to Paul and Olivene (Miller) Burman. He grew up in Sumner and received his education from Sumner –Eddyville- Miller Schools.
Gary was united in marriage to Marianne Milligan in 1969, and to this union three children were born, Ronald, Gary II and Shelly.
He was united in marriage to Lynda Stolp (Smith) on November 13, 1993 and three more children joined his family: Kelsey, Justin and Keeley. Gary owned and operated Satellite Sales and Service for 30 years and retired in 2014.
Gary was a volunteer for the Amherst Tractor Pull and was involved in Tractor Pulling for 47 years. He always enjoyed his grandchildren’s events. Gary was a lifelong member of the United Church of Sumner.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lynda Burman of Sumner; son, Gary (Cindy) Burman II of Sumner; daughter, Shelly (Dave) Westerholt of Waterloo; step-son, Justin (Kelsey) Stolp of Sumner; step-daughters, Kelsey (Trevor) Nichols of Sumner and Keeley (Heather Verbeek) Stolp of Riverdale; grandchildren, Cadyn Newman, Ashton and Tessa Nichols, Wyatt and Stetson Stolp, Kaiya Ellis, Jaelyn and Brynlee Trew, and Aspen Verbeek; sister, Sandra (Allen) Kelley of Amherst; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ron and Eileen Smith of Elm Creek; brothers-in-law, Martin (Denise) Smith of Lexington, Alan (Tonya) Smith of Eddyville; sisters-in-law, Marcia Burman of Sumner, Barb (Mike) McClure of Kellogg, Iowa, Ginny (David) Klingelhoefer of Amherst, Susan (Janelle) Priest of Lincoln, Jackie (Jodie) Smith of Lincoln, and Laurie (Ben) Martin of Elm Creek; and his faithful cat companion, Taz, aka “Killer”; along with a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Olivene Burman; son, Ronald Burman; brother, Norman Burman; and sisters-in-law, Rhonda Maas and Constance Smith; and brother-in-law, Jeff Maas.
Memorials are suggested to United Church of Sumner and Sumner Rescue Unit.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
