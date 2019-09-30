Freda Schmitz

Freda Ann Schmitz, 79, of Lexington died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at her home in Lexington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski, officiating.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 from 6-7 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Oconto.
She was born Oct. 7, 1939 in Oconto, to Fredrick John and Anna Hedwig (Kalinowski) Schmitz. Freda attended school in Oconto and graduated with the class of 1958. She then went on to further her education at Grand Island Business College.
She moved to Omaha and worked at the Radison Hotel and then Target. She then moved to Denver, to be closer to her sister and continued working for Target. In 1992, Freda moved back to Lexington to care for her parents, where she resided until her passing.
Freda was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church and was very active in the church. She was part of St. Ann’s Study Club and helped with numerous funeral dinners at the church. Freda was also a former member of Hillside Extension Club. She enjoyed cooking, collecting cooking magazines and embroidery. She loved spending time with her family and decorating for every holiday.
Survivors include her sister, Berniece (Don) Perera of Denver; four nieces and four nephews; also survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Delores Wootton.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Donor’s Choice.
