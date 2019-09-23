F. Lucile Rickertsen, 92, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 19, 2019 at Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg.
Memorial services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. David Boyd officiating.
Lucile was born Dec. 28, 1926, at home on the family farm north of Eddyville on the South Loup river to Claude E. and Clara M. (Ostrand) Smith. Her mother and baby sister died in childbirth when Lucile was eight and her grandmother Hannah moved in to help raise her and her brother (10) and sister (6). Lucile graduated from Broken Bow high school in 1944. She taught school for a few years and in the summers, she would work in Omaha, staying with her Uncle Earl. One of those summers she worked at the Martin bomber plant filling rivet trays. Lucile married William "Bill" Rickertsen on May 23, 1948 at the Baptist Church in Sumner, to this union four children were born - William Alan, Archie Leroy, James Dale and Lori Ruth.
Lucile was a faithful member of the Presbyterian church in Gothenburg since 1955. She also was member of the Co-Burg Gals extension club and a 4-H leader. Along with helping on the farm, she had several jobs through the years; working at the hospital, running a motel and restaurant with her sister Marje and their great friend Norma Phillips. She also cooked at Rural District 81R school for 17 years.
She loved her family and for several years when the grandkids were young, she along with Marje and Norma and sometimes neighbors Gerald and Ina Slack, would take them on camping trips to Halsey, the Ainsworth Music Festival, etc. A lot of great family time and memories were created with these trips. She also took several trips to Disney World with groups of grandkids. After four trips, she just made arrangements for the last two groups to go with their families to spend a week at the attractions in Florida. More memories to last a lifetime.
At one time or another, every one of her grandchildren was told quietly, “You’re my favorite, but don’t tell anyone.” To this day every one of them still thinks they are the special one . . . even though she called everyone “George.” But, you never knew when you might receive a letter in the mail containing advice if she thought you needed a little life adjustment and sometimes you might have a $20 bill included if the occasion warranted it.
Looie was a prayer warrior and known for her servant’s heart. She was very giving of both her time and money to anyone in need. We will never know all the people she helped through her generous spirit.
She also excelled in fixing things and when she made up her mind on a project, you were likely to get drug into the process. She carried her toolbox in the trunk of her car and would show up with all the supplies needed to solve the problem, be it repairing walls, fences, ceilings or even painting the house during which her and sister Marje would be hanging from the eaves. As the day of work came to an end she would comment with a smile, “I think we moved mountains today.”
Surviving are son, W. Alan (Gayleen) Rickertsen of Padre Island, Texas, son, Archie (Jan) Rickertsen of Gothenburg, son, J.D. (Sheri) Rickertsen of Sargent, daughter, Lori (John) Cox of Sargent; 14 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren with one on the way: Koby (Carrie) and children, Bailey and Ryan (Kaylee); Jarrid (Kristen) and children, Faith, Iva and Blake; Luke (Julie) and children Ainsley, Maddox and Jax; Ben (Sarah) and children Anna and Bella; Prairie (Nate) and children Aspen and Tatum; Ginny (Travis) and children Trenton, Gavin and Payton; Holly and children Ethan, Sean and Dylan; Willow (Tad) and children Grey and Irelyn; Carly (Brian) and children Lilli, Maizy and Stella; Whitney and son Ceden; Hallie (Marty) and children Emerson and Madelyn; Heidi (Kurt) and children Sidney, Jurnee and Rowyn; Hannah (Jeff) and children Eberlie and Kendri; Ian (Suzie) and children Tylee, Azlyn, Zayden and new baby on the way; sisters-in-law Wilma Smith and Bertha Rickertsen; brother-in-law Roy Clark as well as many extended family and friends.
Lucile was preceded in death by husband, William J Rickertsen; parents Claude and Clara; brother, Claude (Red) Smith; sister Marjorie Smith and baby sister Elizabeth; grandmother, Hannah M (Carson) Smith; and special friend, Esther Thomas.
“See you in the funny papers!”
Memorials may be given to the Lunch Buddies Program thru the Gothenburg Public Schools, 1322 Ave I, Gothenburg, NE 69138.
