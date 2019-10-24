Evangeline (Van) Kloepping, 97 of Lexington died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Avamere in Lexington.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Assembly Of God Church in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Van was born March 20, 1922 near Holdrege, to John N.E. and Matilda (Thorne) Lindblade. She attended rural school and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1939. After graduation she attended Wesleyan College, where she was a cheer leader, and received her teaching certificate. She then taught rural school for three years.
On Oct. 22, 1944 she was united in marriage to V. William Kloepping at the United Methodist Church in Lexington. One son and three daughters were blessed to this marriage: Douglas, Sally, Janelle and Lisa. The couple spent the next 69 and one-half years together until Bill died on March 15, 2014. The very day that Van died would have been their 75th wedding anniversary.
Van was a longtime member of the Calvary Assembly of God Church, the Christian Women’s Club, the hospital auxiliary and was very active in 4-H activities that Bill was working on. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards and reading.
Van had moved to Avamere in Lexington after Bill’s death, where she was often heard playing the piano for various activities. Van will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include: one son, Douglas (Barb) Kloepping of Lexington; three daughters, Sally Doug) Nichols of Kearney, Janelle (Jim) Hawks of North Platte; Lisa (Jim) Davis of Thornton, Colo.; ten grandchildren, Jason (Dannette) Kloepping of Bartley, Trent (Brandi) Kloepping of Gothenburg, Chad (Jenny) Fischer of Grand Island, Shannon (Jeff) Anderson of Centennial, Colo., Shiloh (Josh) Martinez of Bailey, Colo., Collin (Kate) Nichols of Kearney, Matt (Briana) Hawks of North Platte, Nate (Amy) Hawks of North Platte, Jed Davis of Boulder, Colo., and Kayla Davis of Thornton, Colo.; 19 great-grandchildren: Kristen, Austin, Jayden, Kinsley, Ryann, Hadley, Zaveri, Landon, Lucas, Carson, Kyler, Corinne, Case, Siahna, CharleeJo, Aiden, Macie, Ellie and Hadley.
Van was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; grandson, Shon Kloepping, and two sisters and their husbands: Lindy (Gene) Curtis and Evelyn (Harold) Fagot.
Memorials In lieu of flowers are suggested to the Calvary Assembly Of God Church or the donor’s choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.