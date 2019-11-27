Ellen Arms

Ellen Louise Arms, 71, of Lincoln, formerly of Lexington and North Platte, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
A celebration of Ellen’s life will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St., Lincoln.
A reception honoring Ellen’s life will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Valley Christian Church, 2001 W. State Farm Rd, North Platte.
She was born to Orville and Marian (Heck) Rosenblad on Dec. 5, 1947 in Gothenburg.
Ellen is survived by her children, Kelly (Steve) Munson of Sioux Falls; Susan (Bill) Buettner of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Michael, Nathanial McGinnis, Emmalie, Madalyn, Evellen, Margaret Buettner; six great-grandchildren; mother, Marian Rosenblad; brothers, Jeff (Carol) Rosenblad, Kevin Rosenblad, Dennis Rosenblad; five nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Orville; stepfather, Harold Rosenblad; grandson, Anthoney McGinnis.
Memorials may be given to the Capital Humane Society and the American Heart Association.
