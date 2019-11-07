Doris Ann Gregg, age 75, of Erin, Tenn., died Oct. 26, 2019.
Honoring her wishes, no services are planned.
She was born May 28, 1944 in Cumberland City, Tenn., daughter of Jim and Lorene Gregg. She retired from the nursing field after 30 years of service.
She is survived by son, Richard (Maria) Gregg, Kearney; sisters, Carol(David) Dover, Connie (John) LaCrocca; granddaughters, Josie and Elissa Gregg.
Special thanks to Spring Meadows staff and Tennova Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tenn.
