Delmar Roeder

Delmar Dean Roeder, 77 of Lexington died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral service will be on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at LexChristian Church with Pastor Daniel Sauer, officiating. Following the Traditional Funeral Service, cremation will take place and a private burial will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery near Cozad.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
He was born July 31, 1942 in Maxwell, to Jessie and Bessie (Harris) Roeder. Delmar’s family moved to Lexington in 1958 and he immediately started working with his father for local farmers. He enlisted in the United States Army on June 10, 1964 where he proudly served his country. Delmar was honorably discharged on June 1, 1966.
Delmar was united in marriage to Willa Underwood on Nov. 16, 1967 in Elwood. Five children were blessed to this union, Mary Elaine, Kevin, Kimberly, Darin and Candy. They lived in Lexington where Delmar worked many years as a field mechanic for the hay mills. He then worked for BPI and IBP in processing. Before retiring, he worked at Wal-Mart.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors especially fishing and hunting. Delmar liked working in his garden and taking care of his Peach and Apple trees. He always kept himself busy and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of almost 52 years, Willa of Lexington; two sons, Kevin (Tirja) Roeder of Lexington and Darin and fiancé (Jessica Klein) of Lexington; one daughter, Candy (Diego) Morales of Lexington; two brothers, Danny (Diane) Roeder of Gibbon and Dale Roeder of Kearney; one sister, Deloris Lafreniere of Kearney; seven grandchildren, Jacob Roeder, Jennifer Roeder, Dakota Roeder, Ana Morales, Yahaira Morales, Juan Morales and Oakland Roeder all of Lexington; brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Kathy) Underwood of Johnson Lake, John (Christy) Underwood of Azle, Texas, Kenny (Barb) Underwood of Holdrege, James (Lois) Underwood of Lexington, Rod (Lois) Underwood of Lexington, Arthur (Elsie) Underwood of Lexington and Jerry Underwood of Wilbur; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, extended and family and a host of friends.
Delmar was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Mary Elaine and Kimberly; five brothers; one sister and grandchild, Skyler.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.