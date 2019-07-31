“Ted” Theodore George, 91 of Grand Island died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Grand Island. He is a Lexington native and 1946 graduate of Lexington High School. Services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 212 W. 22nd St., Grand Island. Burial was in the Grand Island Cemetery with Military honors rendered by the US Army and United Veterans Honor Guards. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Northwest Little League Baseball. Ted’s family would like to express their gratitude to the VA Medical Center team who gave wonderful care and compassion during his journey.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Nebraska State Patrol Wins National Best Cruiser Contest
- Pursuit starting near Overton leads to arrest, seizure of fraudulent credit cards
- Helen M. Young
- Accident between York and Henderson shuts down I-80 lane this morning
- Trooper Sam Mortensen named MVCI National Officer of the Year
- Death Notice: Ted George
- Lexington child care planning team looks for new ways forward
- Nebraska State Fair celebrates 150 years, looks forward to the next 150
Most Popular
-
Elwood man sentenced to register as sex offender, two years in prison for felony charge
-
Terroristic threats with a firearm, coupled with alcohol, lead to arrest of Lexington man
-
City Council approves 80 room hotel development plan, new campground
-
Pursuit starting near Overton leads to arrest, seizure of fraudulent credit cards
-
Lexington Alum Earns Scholar-Athlete Awards
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.