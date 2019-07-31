“Ted” Theodore George, 91 of Grand Island died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Grand Island. He is a Lexington native and 1946 graduate of Lexington High School. Services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 212 W. 22nd St., Grand Island. Burial was in the Grand Island Cemetery with Military honors rendered by the US Army and United Veterans Honor Guards. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Northwest Little League Baseball. Ted’s family would like to express their gratitude to the VA Medical Center team who gave wonderful care and compassion during his journey.

