Julia A. Hamilton-Simpson, 90, of Seminole, Fla., a 1947 graduate of Lexington High School, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Fla., at Suncoast Hospice Bayfront. A memorial service was held at Pasadena Community Church, Goodwin Chapel, May 2,2019. Memorials are suggested to CASA, Suncoast  Hospice Foundation or the American Lung Association. Visit her online guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com

