William Lee “Bill” Peden, 81, of Orleans, former Lexington resident, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma. Celebration of Life Services for William L. “Bill” Peden were held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Orleans, with Pastor Dave Irwin officiating. Interment was in the Orleans Cemetery following the service. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma was in charge of the arrangements.
