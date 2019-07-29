William Lee “Bill” Peden, 81, of Orleans, former Lexington resident, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma. Celebration of Life Services for William L. “Bill” Peden were held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Orleans, with Pastor Dave Irwin officiating.  Interment was in the Orleans Cemetery following the service.  Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com  The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma was in charge of the arrangements.    

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.