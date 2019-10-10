David G. Wescoat, 62, formerly of Lexington, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Elwood Care Center.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Pat Wescoat, officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
David was born April 29, 1957 in Henderson, to Alvin and Eunice (Kranau) Wescoat.
He attended school in Lexington and then was employed at Husky’s Truck stop in Lexington. He then enlisted in the Army. After the Army he built Harvestors and worked at Dawson County Feeds.
He was united in marriage to Dani Linder in 1978, and two children were born to this union, Charley and Tabitha. The couple later divorced and he was united in marriage to Colleen Wiley and to this union one son, Christopher, was born. David had also worked for IBP in Lexington and Swift in Grand Island. He was diagnosed with MS and was forced to retire.
David was baptized at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings and had been a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. David was also a member of the Abate Motorcycle group. David loved his Huskers and the Dallas Cowboys but most of all spending time with his family.
Survivors include two sons: Christopher of Cozad , Charley and wife Leah of North Platte, one daughter, Tabitha Schmidt of Grand Island, one sister, Sherry (Merlin) Thaden of Lexington; one brother-in-law Lonnie McIntosh of Grand Island; grandchildren, Dakota ( Amber) Schmidt, Skylar Schmidt, Justice Schmidt, Izaiha Schmidt , Conner Wescoat, Jaiven Wescoat and Brock Wescoat; one great-granddaughter, Charlette; two nephews, Neal Thaden, Nick Wescoat and one niece Vicky Robinson.
David was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Vera McIntosh.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneral home.com
