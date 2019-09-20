Catherine M. Adams, 89, of Lexington, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Daniel Sauer officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services at the funeral home.
Catherine was born Sept. 7, 1930 in Overton, daughter of Hugh L. and Emma V. (Anderson) Purintun. Catherine grew up in rural Overton, and graduated from Overton High School. Catherine was united in marriage to Robert H. Adams on April 24, 1949. The couple was blessed with three children Dave, Randy, and Ann.
Catherine enjoyed life. She was well known by family and friends for her cooking skills. Everyone marveled over her delicious cinnamon rolls, pies, macaroni and cheese, and most everything she laid her hands on. Her grandchildren were blessed to have had the opportunity to cook alongside their grandmother. She enjoyed her large vegetable gardens and preserving them for family and friends. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and her flower gardens.
Catherine especially loved her children and the rest of her family. Her daughter, Ann, shared many of the same hobbies and passions. Catherine also adored her four grandchildren. Her sister, Eilene, and sister-in-law, Kathryn, were her closest friends.
Survivors include daughter, Ann (William) Verzani of South Sioux City; four grandchildren, Adam Verzani of Omaha, Caid Verzani of South Sioux City, Allie Verzani and significant other, Steffen Barnes, of Kearney and Holli Verzani of South Sioux City. She is also survived by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Adams, her parents, two son, Dave and Randy, in-laws Robert and Esme (Olsen) Adams, brothers, Floyd “Mike” (Loraine) Purintun, Vernon “Pat” (Marge) Purintun and Charles “Cork” (Kathryn) Purintun, sisters, Eilene (Tom) Jones, LeLa Ann “Dot” (Phil) Huff, and brother-in-law, Ben (Mary) Adams.
Memorials are suggested to Overton Fire and Rescue Department or the donor’s choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
