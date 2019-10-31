Bryan Dillard

Bryan L. Dillard, 79 years of age, of Axtell, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Zion Chapel at Mosaic at Bethphage Village Campus in Axtell, with Pastor John Gosswein officiating. Private family interment will be held in the Bethphage Cemetery at Axtell, prior to the services.
A private family visitation will be held.
Bryan was born May 21, 1940 in Grayson County, Texas, near Denison, the eldest of three sons born to Jehu “Jack” Dillard and Dorothy R. (Redell) Dillard. Bryan became ill as a child, which created challenges, and a high level of care was part of his everyday life. Bryan was cared for by his parents at home until he was 18 years of age, at which time he moved to Bethphage Mission in Axtell, where he began to make his home for the next 61 years. Since Aug. 1, 1958, he had been lovingly cared for at Mosaic at the Bethphage Village Campus by his devoted caregivers, who became Bryan’s extended family. At the time of his passing, Bryan was the longest residing resident at Mosaic. He loved his Home Capernaum.
When he was young, he spent a lot of time in the woodshop. Bryan loved to listen to music, especially Johnny Cash and Glenn Miller Band. He also enjoyed watching, I Love Lucy on TV. He had a special talent, knowing practically every make and model of cars and trucks, and loved to ask people, “What do you drive?” He was always ready to go for a ride! It made him feel good, to be a friend to all his caregivers, and had a special place in his heart for animals. Family visits were always a special time for him.
Besides his parents, Bryan was preceded in death by one brother, Jay Dillard.
Bryan leaves to celebrate his life, his brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Avis Dillard of Johnson Lake; two nephews: Jason Dillard and his wife, Megan and their daughter, Addilyn of Lexington; and John Dillard and his wife, Kelsi of Lincoln and all of his extended family who were touched by his life.
A memorial has been established in Bryan’s honor, and kindly suggested to Mosaic at Bethphage Village Campus in Axtell, or to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
