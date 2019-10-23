Memorial Services for Beverly A. White will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Holdrege, with Mr. Daniel Vonderfecht. A private inurnment will take place at Highland Cemetery at Bertrand.
There will be no visitation or viewing. The family has honored her wish for cremation.
Beverly Ann White, 77 years of age, of Holdrege, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Beverly was born on June 17, 1942 in Holdrege, the youngest of four children born to Maynard and Beulah Jean (Moore) Nutzman. She attended Bertrand Public Schools.
On July 25, 1959, she was united in marriage to Carl W. White in Lexington. The couple began their life together in Lexington.
Following her education, Beverly began working at Lexington Livestock in Lexington, as a pen rider. She loved her cowgirl lifestyle and raising cattle. She also enjoyed helping her husband with their manure spreading business, White’s Manure Hauling. Beverly’s love was spending time with her family, especially her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
Beverly was baptized in 2010, as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Carl White of Holdrege; two brothers: Don (Colleen) Nutzman of Bertrand; and Robert “Bob” Nutzman of Aurora, Colo.; three sisters-in-law:, Rhonda (David) Cowell of Chloride, Ariz.; Pamela Lee of Oregon; and Irene White of Bertrand; two brothers-in-law, Roland (Marlene) White of Bertrand; and Nodle (Nickie) hite of Orleans; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews and many extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Justin William White; brother, Bruce Nutzman; nephew, Todd Nutzman; sister-in-law, Carolyn Nutzman; and brother-in-law, Larry White.
A memorial has been established in Beverly’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
