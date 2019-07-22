Betty Lemmer

Betty B. Lemmer, 94, of Lexington, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Lexington. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Ann’s Cemetery at Lexington.
Following the service a lunch will be held at 2202 Deercrest in Cozad.
Betty was born Sept. 25, 1924 in Eddyville to Herman Leo and Anna B. (Smith) Pierce. Betty was one of nine children. She attended school in Eddyville. After school she worked and on Feb. 26, 1946 she was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Lemmer in Eddyville. The couple moved to Lexington and in 1955 moved to Cozad and then back to Lexington in 1965 where she resided until her death.
Betty loved fill-in puzzles and playing the piano and organ. She also loved spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by her daughter; Mary Bailey of Lexington; two grandson, Kirk and wife Tami of South Sioux City and Kevin of Wichita, Kan., three great-grandchildren, Lili, Peydon and Autumn and one sister-in-law, Merna Stithem of Texas.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob in 1976, sisters, Ruth, who died as a baby, Margaret and husband Dwight Spies, Eva Bell, and Velma (Slats) Spellmeyer Carr Rhodes and her husband, John, John and Ron, brothers: Ernie and wife Georgianna, Lee and wife Vivian, Gene and wife Doris, and Donald and wife Evelyn.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Boy’s Ranch in Alliance or the St. Jude’s Cancer Society.
Reynolds-Love Funeral home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
