Bernece Frances Mazanec, 96, formerly of Overton and Lexington died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Columbia, Mo.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor A.L. Cole, officiating. Interment will be in the Overton Cemetery at Overton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Bernece was born Oct. 3, 1923 in Arapahoe, to Quincy C. and Mayme E. (Blackman) Eby. Bernece was united in marriage to Leopold (Leo) F. Mazanec on Sept. 25, 1946 in Norton, Kan. Four children were blessed to this marriage, Ronald, Cheryl, Carolyn, and Steven. The couple moved to their farm north of Overton in the early 1950s, where they lived until 2014 when they moved to Park Avenue Estates in Lexington. In 2016 they moved to Columbia, Mo., to be near their daughter Cheryl.
Bernece attended grade school at Rural District No. 42. After graduation from Arapahoe High School, she received her teacher’s certificate and taught grade school for three years, where her three younger brothers were among her students. She was a long-time member of Fairhaven Baptist Church in rural Lexington and taught Sunday School, served as a church officer and was active in the Baptist Women’s group. When the small rural church closed, she and Leo joined Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington.
Bernece was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She loved to bake, crochet, sew, and quilt. She was a member of the Hi-Ho Extension Club, Thirteenth Club (a neighborhood social group) and loved league bowling, winning many individual and team awards. She was the family bookkeeper and occasionally helped in the office of her sons’ business — Systems Building.
Her love for children made her a natural as the best Grandma ever, in the opinion of her surviving grandchildren, Bryan (Deanna) Wolfe, Keri (Mark) Luckritz, Allison (TJ) Weiss, Jason Mazanec, Kristen (Jasen) Shamlin, Scott Monnington, Ginnie (Nolan) Solomon, Aaron (Angela) Mazanec, Seth Mazanec and her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Bradie and Brooklyn Soloman, Max Luckritz, Laken and Raylen Shamlin, Wells and Fletcher Weiss, Charlotte and Cora Mazanec.
She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Alan Wolfe, daughters-in-law, Lea (Ron) Mazanec, Lori (Steve) Mazanec; brother and sister-in-law, Verle and Ellen Eby; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Weaver, Norma Eby, and Charlene Eby and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bernece was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leo; sons Ronald and Steven, daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Phil Monnington; brothers, Gaylord, Don, Floyd, Richard and wife Ruth, and Lonnie; sisters, Geraldine and husband, Fred Vollmer, Clarice and husband, Robert Bamrick, and twin sisters who died in infancy.
Memorials are suggested to the Mazanec Family for a Teaching Scholarship to be given later in the Overton Public School system, and may be sent to Cheryl Wolfe, 1511 Cunningham Rd, Columbia, MO 65203.
