Bernadine Sullivan

Bernadine M. Sullivan, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Eddyville, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Mass Of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Matt Koperski, Father Paul Colling, and Pastor Ken Hutson, officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery near Eddyville.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. with a Wake Service to follow all at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington.
She was born Jan. 1, 1925 to Loren and Ida Mae (Gross) Kaupp in Callaway. As a young girl she and her parents moved several places and she attended grade school in Cozad, Overton and Odessa. She attended school in Amherst, graduating with the class of 1942. She was united in marriage to Howard Rhode and two children were blessed to this union, Gary and JoAnn. Howard preceded her in death in 1950. She found love again and was married on Feb. 19, 1955 to Arthur Sullivan. They were blessed with one daughter: Patricia.
Bernadine and Art raised their children and farmed near Eddyville just southwest of town. They moved to town in 2000. Arthur preceded her in death in 2001. She would continue to live in Eddyville until moving to Kearney in 2018 where she resided until her passing.
Bernadine was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for many years before it closed and then became a member at St. John Capistran Church in Amherst. She stayed very active in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was part of the Altar Society. She was also a member of the Eddyville American Legion Auxiliary for 45 plus years, the Eddyville Homemaker’s Club, the Faith Circle of the United Methodist Women in Eddyville, and was a 4-H Leader for many years.
She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, making jelly, playing cards, she wrote for the Beacon and everyone enjoyed Bernie’s Bits, mowing her own yard, chauffeuring friends to appoints long after she was 90. She entered numerous items at the county fair every year. She loved attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Brenda) Rohde of Eddyville, JoAnn Johnson of Kearney and Patricia (Rick) Bowie of Miller; seven grandchildren, Jackie (Brad) Eickhoff of Columbus, John (Kresha) Rohde of Eddyville, Jori (Aaron) Newell of Eagle, Jerred (Amy) Johnson of Kearney, Dustin (Karla) Rohde of Kearney, Stephanie (Josh) Meier of Elm Creek and Christopher (Tierra) Bowie of Miller; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and Mitzy her cat that was a wonderful companion.
Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Howard in 1950 and Arthur in 2001; and a son-in-law, Jim Johnson in 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Eddyville Community Center, Eddyville American Legion Auxiliary or Donor’s Choice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Eddyville Community Center, Eddyville American Legion Auxiliary or Donor's Choice.
