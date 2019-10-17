Barbara Roberts

Barbara Berry Roberts, 89, formerly of Lexington and Lincoln, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Elk Ridge Village in Elkhorn, due to complications from Alzheimer’s.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Eddie Mariel officiating. Cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation. Private inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery prior to the service.
Born Oct. 18, 1929 at the 5th Avenue Hospital in New York City, Barb was the only child of Orson Leland Berry and Ruth (Henderson) Berry. She was united in marriage to James F. Roberts on June 14, 1952 in Orono, Maine. Five children were blessed to this marriage, John, Dan, Steve, Gini and Lorrie.
Barb adjusted well to farm life in Nebraska even though her East coast roots never left her. She spent childhood summers at Sebago Lake and Camp Sisagie in Maine, attended Southmont HS in Johnstown, Pa., and attended Lasell Junior College in Newton, Mass. Barb met Jim at a box lunch social in Maine where Jim was stationed at Dow Air Force Base. Barb moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1976 with her two daughters. Later she moved to Bishop Square in Lincoln and spent many years dividing her time between Lincoln and Tucson, Ariz., before making her permanent home in Tucson. In 2012 Barb decided to move back to Lincoln. She lived at Legacy Estates before moving to Elk Ridge Village Assisted Living last November in Elkhorn to be near her son, Steve.
During her years in Lexington, Barb made many lifelong friends through Bridge, hosting coffee socials and attending supper club. Barb was a charter member of P.E.O. Chapter GR in Lexington and most recently a member of Chapter K in Lincoln. Barb began her love of travel in 1978 with a trip to Europe and, over the years, made many trips all over the U.S. and overseas with friends and family; including her dear friend Mary Holland Black of Sheffield, Ala. She loved crossword puzzles, playing Bingo and especially her fur baby, Andy. When football season rolled around, Barb could be seen wearing her Husker pants as she cheered on her favorite team!
Survivors include her children: John (Darci) Roberts of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; Dan (Tempie) Roberts of Lexington; Steve (Cheryl) Roberts of Elkhorn; Gini (Burlin) Germany of Las Vegas, Nev., and Lorrie (Brett) Scott of Shawnee, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; Justin (Stephanie Joy) Roberts of Ft. Collins, Colo., Jamie (Michael) Kirmse of Scottsdale, Ariz., Bo (Terri) Roberts of Ogallala, Riley Roberts (Chris) Raftary and Kelsey Roberts, all of Denver, Quin Roberts of Phoenix, Jay (Samantha) Roberts of Omaha, Jana (Brett) Coburn of Omaha, Jeff Scott and fiancé Morgan Gilsinger of Tulsa, Okla., and Kyle Scott of Shawnee, Okla., as well as seven great-grandchildren; twins Tobias and Kristine Kirmse, Corbin and Claire Roberts, Everett and Solomon Roberts and Carson Coburn.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, or the donor’s choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
