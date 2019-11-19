Barb Anderson

Barbara E. "Barbie" Anderson of Cozad died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha at the age of 67.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Church of The Nazarene in Cozad with Pastor Susan Sukraw officiating. Burial will be at Edison Cemetery, Edison.
Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
Barbie was born Aug. 7, 1952 at Cozad, to Calvin and Rosie (Cochrane) Howell. She grew up in Cozad and graduated from Cozad High School.
On May 13, 1972, Barbie married Kenneth Anderson at Norton, Kan.. The couple was blessed with three children, Kim, Michael and Amanda. She spent many years working at Southview Manor Care Center in Cozad. Spending time with family was the most important thing to Barbie. She adored her grandchildren and attending their activities. They referred to her as "GOG."
Barbie was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed traveling to Nazarene Church retreats with Kenny. She loved shopping at Target and Hobby Lobby, crocheting, dolphins and making mints for graduations.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth of Cozad; children, Kim (John) Smock of Cozad, Michael (Melanie) Anderson of Plattsmouth and Amanda (Tony) Alvarez of Gothenburg; grandchildren, Tyler (Brittany) Alvarez of Fort Riley, Kan., Alyson Smock of Claremont, Calif., Nathan Smock of Norfolk, Taelyn Alvarez of Gothenburg, Kyndyll Alvarez of Gothenburg, Lucas Anderson of Plattsmouth, Makenzie Smock of Cozad, Lillian Anderson of Plattsmouth; step-grandchildren, Brandon Alvarez and Brent Alvarez; one great-grandson on the way; brothers, Gary Howell, Jim Howell, Terry Howell, Lloyd Howell and Marvin Howell; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
Barbie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Donna Belle Rodine, June Woehrle, Shari Bartes, Kay Zimmerman, Norma Jean Baker, Marlene Sherman; infant brother, John Howell; brother, Ronald Howell and in-laws, Nyle and Alberta Anderson.
Memorials are suggested to the family in her name for later designation.
