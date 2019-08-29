Arletta Hultquist

Arletta J. Hultquist, 86, of Cozad, formerly of Johnson Lake died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington, with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug.29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Arletta was born March 20, 1933 in Hershey, to Henry and Ida (Schwartz) Von Behren. She graduated from Kearney High school with the class of 1951. After high school she moved to Seattle, Wash., to be near her sister and to work at the phone company. On Dec. 5, 1952 she was united in marriage to Ronald S. Hultquist in Seattle, where Ron was stationed in the Navy. Four children were blessed to this union, Mark, Jerry, Scott and Sherry. Jerry preceded her in death in 1979 and Ron in 2006.
The couple moved often due to Ron’s Navy career, and in 1976 they moved to Johnson Lake. Arletta went to work for Del’s Country Store in 1982 and worked there for 20 years until she retired.
Arletta was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. She enjoyed golfing, living at the lake and attending high school sporting events.
Survivors include her children, Mark of Plano, Texas, Scott and wife Jodi of Silverdale, Wash., and Sherry and husband, Jay Huntwork of Gretna; sister, Marcie Schmidt of Minden; seven grandchildren, Mark Jr., Matthew ,Michael, Travis, Abby, Emma, Baron and Grace; great-grandchildren; Mark, Piper and Tilly.
Arletta was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ida; son, Jerry; husband, Ron; daughter-in-law, Deborah; sisters, Cordelia, Irene, Nadine, Evelynn and Bev; brothers, Arnold, Harold, Earl, Marvin and Loren.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.