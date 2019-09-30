Join us Monday Night October 7th At Medo's Resort

Monday Night October 7th At Medo's Resort
Come join former employee Karen Schram-Hernandez for dinner and socializing!
20% of all proceeds will be donated to Karen to help pay for medical bills accrued during the past 9 months since her Stage 3 Colon Cancer diagnosis this past January.
Due to poor health a benefit was not an option early on. We will be having one in the next month. More information to come!
If you are not able to be a part of our Monday night event, but are interested in giving to the cause, Medo's will be accepting cash and checks in Karen's name at anytime. Or donate through the Go Fund Me account.
Come hungry and give to a good cause!
