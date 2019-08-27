The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
Gene “Blue” Decker will celebrate his 70th birthday Aug. 31. His family is suggesting a card shower to help him celebrate. Greetings may be sent to: 2424 N. Sherman Blvd., Grand Island, NE 68803,
HAPPENINGS
The Nebraska Passport books are available at the Clipper-Herald office, 114 West 5th, Lexington.
Miller Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. Bring finger food and snacks. Aug. 31: Free Dance: Diamonds and Dust: Blaine, Kylie, Mike, Sandy, Darlene Cerny’s Birthday, Bob Massey’s Birthday.
The Dawson County Historical Museum will host Coffee with Carol on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Bonneville Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution are holding a prospective member, “Round-Up,” on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Benthack Room at the Lexington Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m. An appointment can be made by calling 308-325-3637 or 308-785-2111 or by emailing mbader57@msn.com. Lineage genealogist will be on hand to help.
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce will be open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Parent-Child Center is seeking volunteers to help sort the many donations we receive. Please contact the office at 308-324-2336 for more information on how you can help.
The Dawson County Democrats meet at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad, located at 910 Meridian Ave. The agenda includes voter registration, deputy registrar training, an open discussion of current and upcoming issues. Call 308 640-0362 for transportation to the meeting.
WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month. Call 308-324-6212 for an appointment. Gothenburg – American Lutheran Church, 1512 Ave. G, Monday, Sept. 16. Cozad – Parkview Building, 120 E. 9th, Monday, Sept. 9.
Events at the Lexington Grand Generation Center - Public Bingo on Mondays at 7 p.m. Must be 18 to play. For questions call 308-324-2498. Homemade Pretzel Baking on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Cost to purchase pretzels is .50/pretzel, $6.00/dozen. Purchase and/or come help roll.
RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
The Glenn Hawks Service Building, 801 West Vine, will offer disposal of trash the third Saturday of the following month: Sept. 21, 8 a.m. to noon. There are recycling bins for cardboard, plastic and paper. There is a one dollar charge for appliances. Hazardous Waste materials will NOT be accepted and NO construction debris, such as shingles, drywall or concrete. Tree limbs, grass and garden debris must go to the Compost site on East Walnut. Fines will be issued for those disposing of furniture, mattresses or wood. This service is for Lexington residents only!
PUBLIC LIBRARies
The Lexington Public Library will be closed Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2 for the Labor Day holiday. The Library will be open on Saturday, Aug.31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will re-open on Tuesday, Sept.3 at 9 a.m. Have a safe and fun holiday!
Novel Stitchers meets at the Lexington Public Library on Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m. If you love to knit, quilt, or crochet join us for stitching and conversation in the Library Board Room.
Thursday, Aug. 29 the Lexington Public Library will host a Family Movie night at 6 p.m. Join us for a family friendly movie and light refreshments. For more information call the Library at (308) 324-2151.
Storytime begins Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Public Library. Pre-readers and their caregivers are invited to drop by the Library for stories, songs and activities each Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.
The next Lexington Public Library LEGO Club meeting is Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children in elementary school are invited to come to the Library and create with LEGOs. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
The Wilson Public Library has weekly drop in Story Time on Mondays from 5:30-6:00 pm and Fridays from 11:00-11:30 am. Join us for a story followed by a craft or activity. For preschool ages 3-6 with an adult. Toddler Times are Fridays from 10:15-10:45. Enjoy a story and time with other toddlers. For ages 0-2 with an adult. No registration required.
Wilson Public Library has begun a group where aspiring writers can share, inspire, network, and write. The WPL Writing Society will meet the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the library. Open to all ages, feel free to bring whatever tools you need to write, from pen and paper to typewriter to computer. No registration required, come as you are able.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Every Sunday the Center is available for rent.
Wednesday
9:30 a.m. - Pool T - Lexington
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
11:00 a.m. - 5-in-a-Row
12:45 p.m. - Cards
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
Thursday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
1:00 p.m. - Wii Bowling
Friday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
12:45 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - FROG
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Baked Chicken, Candied Yams, Peas and Carrots, Apricots
Thursday
Swiss Steak, Baby Bakers, Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Dessert
Friday
Chicken Stuffing Casserole, Fresh Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Veggies, Mixed Fruit
ORGANIZATIONS
AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Wednesday nights at separate locations at 8 p.m. Monday night meetings at First Christian Church, 1206 N. Erie St. in Lexington. Wednesday nights at Community Health Center (west of hospital) 1600 W. 13th St. in Lexington.
AA Elwood: at 8 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood. Contact: 785-3567 (Tom).
Al-Anon meets Mondays, 8 p.m. at the LexChristian Church, 13th & Erie; Thursdays, noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th, use office door. For more information call 308-651-0143, 308-324-2288.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St.. Contact: 308-324-4410.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at Lexington Public Library at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington) For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350 or 308-784-4022 or Brenda Bierman at 308-324-2523 or 308-325-9216.
SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder at 308-237-2635.
