The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
The family of Doll Nielsen is suggesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on Nov. 1, 2019. Cards may be sent to Doll Nielsen, 209 West 16th, Lexington, NE 68850.
HAPPENINGS
Miller Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. Bring finger food and snacks. Nov. 2: No Dance: Legion Dinner Sunday. Nov. 9: Free Dance for New and Old Dancers, The Sundowners, Roger, Bruce, Jerome, Kent, Scott. Nov. 16: Diamonds and Dust: Blaine, Kylie, Mike, Sandy. Nov. 23: Lead Me Home: Mark, Aaron, Brian, Donna, John. Nov. 30: Free Dance, Ray and Nadine Winz’s 65th Anniversary, Classic Country: Darold, Steve, Ray.
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Trick or Treat Street Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Dress up in costumes and start at Madeline’s Café and Bakery (501 N Washington) to get a list of participating businesses. (All participating businesses will have a flyer in their window). If your business would like to join in the fun this year, please call the Chamber office at 324-5504 or email director@lexcoc.com.
Get Your Spook On!! Oct. 31, 5:00-6:00 p.m., come to Avamere at Lexington, 1811 Ridgeway Drive - in the dining room. Go trick or treating table to table and residents will give you a treat, who knows they may have you do a trick for your treat!
The Dawson County Museum, in cooperation with Central Community College, will be hosting a program on “The Culture of Corn,” Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, 805 N. Taft St., in Lexington. Speakers will include Ronnie O’Brien, a Central Community College instructor, who has worked the last 15 years with the Pawnee Seed Preservation Project, and Mark Reiman, an agronomist with the Monsanto Learning Center in Gothenburg. Hands on sessions will be offered and there will be a lunch. The event is free and families are encouraged to attend.
The Dawson County Historical Museum will host Coffee with Carol on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Elwood American Legion and Auxiliary, No. 290 is taking orders for “Wreaths Across America.” Orders will be taken until the first week of November. Laying of the wreaths will be Saturday, Dec. 14.To order, contact Jan at 308-325-1306 or any Legion or Auxiliary member.
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce will be open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Parent-Child Center is seeking volunteers to help sort the many donations we receive. Please contact the office at 308-324-2336 for more information on how you can help.
The Dawson County Democrats meet at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad, located at 910 Meridian Ave. The next meeting is at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, at the Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., Cozad. On the agenda is event reports, voter registration, deputy registrar training, and a open discussion of issues. For information, call 308 640-0362.
WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month. Call 308-324-6212 for an appointment. Cozad – United Methodist Church, 1515 Ave. B, Friday, Nov. 1, Monday, Dec. 2. Gothenburg – American Lutheran Church, 1512 Ave. G, Monday, Nov. 4, Monday, Dec. 9.
Events at the Lexington Grand Generation Center - Public Bingo on Mondays at 7 p.m. Must be 18 to play. For questions call 308-324-2498. Homemade Pretzel Baking on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Cost to purchase pretzels is .50/pretzel, $6.00/dozen. Purchase and/or come help roll.
RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
PUBLIC LIBRARies
Storytime meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Public Library. Pre-readers and their caregivers are invited to drop by the Library for stories, songs and activities..
Novel Stitchers meets at the Lexington Public Library on Tuesdays from 3:00-5:00 p.m. If you love to knit, quilt, stitch, or crochet join us for stitching and conversation in the Library Board Room.
Beginning Oct. 1, Wilson Public Library cardholders can enter a decorated pumpkin to potentially win a prize. Submissions must be a pumpkin or gourd that has been decorated as the patron’s favorite book character, with the rest of the decorations up to the patron’s imagination. No carved, poked or hollowed out pumpkins/gourds allowed. Pumpkins must be dropped off by Friday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. and will be on display at the library for public viewing and voting Oct. 21 to Oct. 31. There are four categories for prizes: 0-Pre-K; K-5th grade; 6-12th grade, adult, plus an additional grand prize winner.
To help the National Honor Society at the Cozad High School with their food drive and knowing the community need for additional items this season, Wilson Public Library again offers Food for Fines from Nov. 1-15. Every canned food item brought in waives $1.00 from a patron’s prior fines unless the fine is for a damaged or lost item.
Rose Mapel celebrates the launch of her new book with a book signing at Wilson Public Library in Cozad on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at from 6-7 p.m. She will give a brief presentation about Barn Quilts before signing books. The event is open to the public.
Did you know the Wilson Public Library in Cozad subscribes to downloadable ebooks and audiobooks for its citizens? Find out how to use Overdrive on your devices and be able to access free books anywhere in the world (with WIFI) 24/7/365. On Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30, learn how to use this free online tool with Laurie Yocom at 910 Meridian in Cozad. There is no fee, but you must register via Central Community College in Lexington at (308) 324-8480.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Every Sunday the Center is available for rent.
Wednesday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
12:45 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - FROG
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
Thursday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
10:30 a.m. - Craft
1:00 p.m. - Wii Bowling
Friday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
12:45 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - FROG
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Oven Fried Chicken, Steak Fries, Pearled Peas, Mandarin Oranges
Thursday
Sloppy Brains, Criss Cross Fingers, Creamed Toes, Poisoned Apples, Moldy Dessert
Friday
Taco Bar, Meat Sauce, Tater Tots, Pinto Beans, Pineapple
ORGANIZATIONS
AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Wednesday nights at separate locations at 8 p.m. Monday night meetings at First Christian Church, 1206 N. Erie St. in Lexington. Wednesday nights at Community Health Center (west of hospital) 1600 W. 13th St. in Lexington.
AA Elwood: at 8 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood. Contact: 785-3567 (Tom).
Al-Anon meets Mondays, 8 p.m. at the LexChristian Church, 13th & Erie; Thursdays, noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th, use office door. For more information call 308-651-0143, 308-324-2288.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St.. Contact: 308-324-4410.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at Lexington Public Library at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington) For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350 or 308-784-4022 or Brenda Bierman at 308-324-2523 or 308-325-9216.
SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder at 308-237-2635.
