The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
The family of Janet Mills is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on Sept. 24. She would love to hear from friends and family in the Lexington area. Greetings may be sent to: 802 Monroe Street, Pella, Iowa 50219.
Mary Maloley will be celebrating a birthday Sept. 24, 2019. Stop in at Avamere, 1811 Ridgeway, Room 50 or send a card to Mary Maloley, 301 Apache Dr., Lexington, NE 68850.
The Lexington Area Community Choir is looking for singers to join them for this year’s Christmas Concerts. Registration will be on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6:30-7:00pm at LexChristian Church (13th & Erie) and a Listening Session will begin at 7:00 p.m. Questions? Call Sheri (308) 320-0952 or Connie (308) 325-9538.
Ruth Frager, former Lexington resident now of Bellevue, will be 100 on Sept. 27, 2019. Her family is hosting an open house Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Richmont Village, 710 Fort Crook Road South, in Bellevue. Those unable to attend may send cards to Ruth Frager, 702 Fort Crook Rd South, No. 114, Bellevue, NE 68005.
HAPPENINGS
Miller Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. Bring finger food and snacks. Sept. 21: Lead Me Home: Mark, Aaron, Brian, Donna, John. Sept. 28: Curt, Pfeil and Friends: Curt, Brett, Nate and Friends.
Paw Prints in Dawson County will hold a bake sale and pet food collection on Sept. 20 from 11:00 -2:00 at Plum Creek Market Place. Fresh baked bread, cookies, cakes and more! We are in need of cat food and litter so if you can we’d appreciate your help! See you there!
Smithfield Fall Festival will be held at the Smithfield Community on Main Street, Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. There will be vendors, activities, raffles and entertainment.
The Ladies Auxiliary of VFW 5136 will hold its quarterly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. in the Pinnacle Bank meeting room. Joining will be special guest, District President Terrie Stokes and VA representative Steve Zerr with a special presentation.
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce will be open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Parent-Child Center is seeking volunteers to help sort the many donations we receive. Please contact the office at 308-324-2336 for more information on how you can help.
The Dawson County Democrats meet at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad, located at 910 Meridian Ave.
WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month. Call 308-324-6212 for an appointment.
Events at the Lexington Grand Generation Center - Public Bingo on Mondays at 7 p.m. Must be 18 to play. For questions call 308-324-2498. Homemade Pretzel Baking on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Cost to purchase pretzels is .50/pretzel, $6.00/dozen. Purchase and/or come help roll.
RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
The Glenn Hawks Service Building, 801 West Vine, will offer disposal of trash the third Saturday of the following month: Sept. 21, 8 a.m. to noon. There are recycling bins for cardboard, plastic and paper. There is a one dollar charge for appliances. Hazardous Waste materials will NOT be accepted and NO construction debris, such as shingles, drywall or concrete. Tree limbs, grass and garden debris must go to the Compost site on East Walnut. Fines will be issued for those disposing of furniture, mattresses or wood. This service is for Lexington residents only!
PUBLIC LIBRARies
Prime Time for Preschoolers registration has begun at the Lexington Public Library. We have space for 15 families. Families need to sign-up to reserve their place. During Prime Time, preschoolers and their families listen to stories, participate in activities, and enjoy a light meal. For more information and to register visit the Library or call us at 324-2151.
Storytime begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Public Library. Pre-readers and their caregivers are invited to drop by the Library for stories, songs and activities each Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Novel Stitchers meets at the Lexington Public Library on Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m. If you love to knit, quilt, stitch, or crochet join us for stitching and conversation in the Library Board Room.
The Wilson Public Library is having a Kids Crafternoon Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4:15. Learn a simple technique to create your own bright and colorful friendship bracelet to give to a friend or keep for yourself. Materials provided. We will have a variety of materials available for you to create the outside of your button or bring your own materials such as pictures etc. Each participant can choose to make 2 items. Pins, magnets and mirrors are available. Materials provided. For K-5th grade only. Registration is required by Friday, Sept. 13, by calling 308-784-2019, or by clicking the link on our Facebook page under the event or at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org.
Beginning Oct. 1, Wilson Public Library cardholders can enter a decorated pumpkin to potentially win a prize. Submissions must be a pumpkin or gourd that has been decorated as the patron’s favorite book character, with the rest of the decorations up to the patron’s imagination. No carved, poked or hollowed out pumpkins/gourds allowed. Pumpkins must be dropped off by Friday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. and will be on display at the library for public viewing and voting Oct. 21 to Oct. 31. There are four categories for prizes: 0-Pre-K; K-5th grade; 6-12th grade, adult, plus an additional grand prize winner.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Every Sunday the Center is available for rent.
Wednesday
9:30 a.m. - Pool T - Gothenburg
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
11:00 a.m. - 5-in-a-Row
12:45 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - FROG
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
Thursday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
1:00 p.m. - Wii Bowling
Friday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Say Goodbye to Summer Picnic
12:45 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - FROG
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with Chicken Sauce, Tater Tots, Country Blend Veggies, Garlic Bread, Sliced Apples
Thursday
Sloppy Joe with Bun, Onion Rings, Creamed Corn, Plums
Friday
Hamburger with Bun, Baked Beans, Criss Cross Fries, Dessert
ORGANIZATIONS
AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Wednesday nights at separate locations at 8 p.m. Monday night meetings at First Christian Church, 1206 N. Erie St. in Lexington. Wednesday nights at Community Health Center (west of hospital) 1600 W. 13th St. in Lexington.
AA Elwood: at 8 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood. Contact: 785-3567 (Tom).
Al-Anon meets Mondays, 8 p.m. at the LexChristian Church, 13th & Erie; Thursdays, noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th, use office door. For more information call 308-651-0143, 308-324-2288.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St.. Contact: 308-324-4410.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at Lexington Public Library at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington) For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350 or 308-784-4022 or Brenda Bierman at 308-324-2523 or 308-325-9216.
SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder at 308-237-2635.
