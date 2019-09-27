The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
A memorial gathering will be held Sunday Sept. 29, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, for Mary Lou (Lambert) Hodges, 92 of Lexington. Mary died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Lexington Regional Health Center. All those wishing to offer condolences to the Hodges family are welcome.
Ruth Frager, former Lexington resident now of Bellevue, will be 100 on Sept. 27, 2019. Her family is hosting an open house Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Richmont Village, 710 Fort Crook Road South, in Bellevue. Those unable to attend may send cards to Ruth Frager, 702 Fort Crook Rd South, No. 114, Bellevue, NE 68005.
HAPPENINGS
Miller Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. Bring finger food and snacks. Sept. 28: Curt, Pfeil and Friends: Curt, Brett, Nate and Friends.
The Ladies Auxiliary of VFW 5136 will hold its quarterly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. in the Pinnacle Bank meeting room. Joining will be special guest, District President Terrie Stokes and VA representative Steve Zerr with a special presentation.
The Dawson County Historical Museum will host Coffee with Carol on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, will meet at the Lexington Public Library Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. for a social time with the meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.. At 7 p.m. there will be an Open meeting to learn more about Give Big Lex and the Veteran Pavilion project with Mayor Fagot, Vietnam Veterans and Jackie Berke from the Foundation. Hostesses will be Donna Hall, Betty Rowe, and Barb Hinrichs.
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce will be open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Parent-Child Center is seeking volunteers to help sort the many donations we receive. Please contact the office at 308-324-2336 for more information on how you can help.
The Dawson County Democrats meet at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad, located at 910 Meridian Ave. A meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, on the agenda is addressing welcome-back postcards, voter registration, deputy registrar training, candidate reports, and an open discussion of issues. For information, call 308 640-0362.
WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month. Call 308-324-6212 for an appointment. Cozad – United Methodist Church, 1515 Ave. B, Monday, Oct. 7, Friday, Nov. 1, Monday, Dec. 2. Gothenburg – American Lutheran Church, 1512 Ave. G, Monday, Oct. 14, Monday, Nov. 4, Monday, Dec. 9.
Events at the Lexington Grand Generation Center - Public Bingo on Mondays at 7 p.m. Must be 18 to play. For questions call 308-324-2498. Homemade Pretzel Baking on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Cost to purchase pretzels is .50/pretzel, $6.00/dozen. Purchase and/or come help roll.
RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
PUBLIC LIBRARies
Prime Time for Preschoolers registration has begun at the Lexington Public Library. We have space for 15 families. Families need to sign-up to reserve their place. During Prime Time, preschoolers and their families listen to stories, participate in activities, and enjoy a light meal. For more information and to register visit the Library or call us at 324-2151.
Storytime begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Public Library. Pre-readers and their caregivers are invited to drop by the Library for stories, songs and activities each Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Novel Stitchers meets at the Lexington Public Library on Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m. If you love to knit, quilt, stitch, or crochet join us for stitching and conversation in the Library Board Room.
Beginning Oct. 1, Wilson Public Library cardholders can enter a decorated pumpkin to potentially win a prize. Submissions must be a pumpkin or gourd that has been decorated as the patron’s favorite book character, with the rest of the decorations up to the patron’s imagination. No carved, poked or hollowed out pumpkins/gourds allowed. Pumpkins must be dropped off by Friday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. and will be on display at the library for public viewing and voting Oct. 21 to Oct. 31. There are four categories for prizes: 0-Pre-K; K-5th grade; 6-12th grade, adult, plus an additional grand prize winner.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Every Sunday the Center is available for rent.
Monday
10:00 a.m. - FROG
12:45 p.m. - I’ve Got It
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
7:00 p.m. - Bingo
Tuesday
12:45 a.m. - Pinochle and Pool
1:00 p.m. - Pretzels
Wednesday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
11:00 a.m. - Bingo with Avamere
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Flu Shots
1:00 p.m. - FROG
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Monday
Smothered Chicken, Rice, Peas and Carrots, Pineapple, Cold Salad
Tuesday
Beef and Noodles, Boiled Potatoes, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges
Wednesday
Pork Chops with Gravy, Baby Bakers, Peas and Carrots, Plums
ORGANIZATIONS
AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Wednesday nights at separate locations at 8 p.m. Monday night meetings at First Christian Church, 1206 N. Erie St. in Lexington. Wednesday nights at Community Health Center (west of hospital) 1600 W. 13th St. in Lexington.
AA Elwood: at 8 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood. Contact: 785-3567 (Tom).
Al-Anon meets Mondays, 8 p.m. at the LexChristian Church, 13th & Erie; Thursdays, noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th, use office door. For more information call 308-651-0143, 308-324-2288.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St.. Contact: 308-324-4410.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at Lexington Public Library at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington) For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350 or 308-784-4022 or Brenda Bierman at 308-324-2523 or 308-325-9216.
SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder at 308-237-2635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.