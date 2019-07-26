The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
The Ostendorf family reunion will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the LaFayette Park pavilion in Gothenburg. The reunion is for family and friends. Those attending are to bring a dish for a potluck dinner, table service and an item for a white elephant auction.
Hazel Woodward of Gothenburg will celebrate her 80th birthday Aug. 10, 2019. Her family is suggesting a card shower to help her celebrate. Cards may be sent to Hazel Woodward, 810 20th St., Apt. 15, Gothenburg, NE 69138.
HAPPENINGS
The Nebraska Passport books are available at the Clipper-Herald office, 114 West 5th, Lexington.
Miller Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. Bring finger food and snacks. July 27: Free Dance, Bill and Connie Rader’s 60th Wedding Anniversary. Country Flair: Jim, Curt, Eddy, Jim, Roger.
The 7th annual co-ed softball tournament, “Take a Swing Against Cancer,” will be Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28 at the Optimist Complex in Lexington. The Home Run Derby is Saturday, July 27. The Winning prize is an ASA sanctioned softball bat. There will be a raffle and prizes. Registration deadline is July 22, 2019. To register or for more information call 308-320-1970 or 308-325-4309. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
From the Front Porch: Plumcreeker Stories will take place at the Dawson County Historical Museum on Saturday, July 27 at 2 p.m.
26th annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament, Sunday, July 28, 8 a.m. at Lexington Plum Creek Park, 13th & Adams/Aquatic Center . Proceeds to benefit Tim Rios in his fight against stage 3 –Squamos Cell Carcinoma. Pool Play/double elimination. Concessions available/raffle drawing held at conclusion of tournament. Entry deadline is July 24. To donate or for more information contact Jim Macias, 308-746-3100 or Henry Vogt, 308-529-0705.
The Lexington Lions Club is taking orders for fresh picked peaches and pears, arriving late August or early September. Colorado peaches and pears will arrive in Lexington by refrigerated truck and the Lions Club will contact customers when they arrive. Sales will be accepted through July 29. To order call Robert Speer, 308-325-5323 or any Lions Club member.
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce will be open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Parent-Child Center is seeking volunteers to help sort the many donations we receive. Please contact the office at 308-324-2336 for more information on how you can help.
The Dawson County Democrats meet at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad, located at 910 Meridian Ave. The agenda includes voter registration, deputy registrar training, an open discussion of current and upcoming issues. Call 308 640-0362 for transportation to the meeting.
WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month. Call 308-324-6212 for an appointment. Gothenburg – American Lutheran Church, 1512 Ave. G, Monday, Aug. 12, Monday, Sept. 16. Cozad – Parkview Building, 120 E. 9th, Monday, July 22, Monday, Aug. 5, Monday, Sept. 9.
Events at the Lexington Grand Generation Center - Public Bingo on Mondays at 7 p.m. Must be 18 to play. For questions call 308-324-2498. Homemade Pretzel Baking on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Cost to purchase pretzels is .50/pretzel, $6.00/dozen. Purchase and/or come help roll.
RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
The Glenn Hawks Service Building, 801 West Vine, will offer disposal of trash the third Saturday of the following months: Aug. 17 and Sept. 21, 8 a.m. to noon. There are recycling bins for cardboard, plastic and paper. There is a one dollar charge for appliances. Hazardous Waste materials will NOT be accepted and NO construction debris, such as shingles, drywall or concrete. Tree limbs, grass and garden debris must go to the Compost site on East Walnut. Fines will be issued for those disposing of furniture, mattresses or wood. This service is for Lexington residents only!
PUBLIC LIBRARies
Register now for the Children’s Summer Reading program at the Lexington Public Library. Visit the Children’s desk to register and to pick up a calendar of events. Join us for a “Universe of Stories” this summer!
The Lexington Public Library’s “Novel Stitchers” meets on Tuesdays at 3:00 p.m. If you enjoy stitching--knitting, crocheting, quilting, cross stitch, needlepoint, or have another portable stitching project--join us at the library for two hours of stitching and visiting. We will meet on Tuesdays, May 28 and June 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Library Board Room. We would love to have you join us.
The Wilson Public Library has weekly drop in Story Time on Mondays from 5:30-6:00 pm and Fridays from 11:00-11:30 am. Join us for a story followed by a craft or activity. For preschool ages 3-6 with an adult. Toddler Times are Fridays from 10:15-10:45. Enjoy a story and time with other toddlers. For ages 0-2 with an adult. No registration required.
Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts The Basics of Car Care for Women on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30-7:00pm. Ladies, park your car on the west side of the library, either in the diagonal parking near the post office, or street parking right in front of the library at 910 Meridian Avenue. This workshop is great for young women going off to college or single women who want to feel empowered when taking their car into the shop. Register by calling 308-784-2019 or stopping by the library. Class size will be limited to 15 women. In case of inclement weather, the class will be held the following Thursday, Aug. 1.
Ever wanted to write a book and didn’t know where to start? Interested in getting your book published but don’t know where to go? Would you like some feedback on your writing or are you stuck and don’t know where to go with it? Join published author Ann Matzke at the Wilson Public Library located at 910 Meridian Avenue in Cozad for an evening of conversations on writing and publishing on Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m. On a secondary note, we’d like to get a writer’s group started at the library, where you can come to solicit feedback on your writing. We hope you can join us on the 25 and thereafter.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Every Sunday the Center is available for rent.
Monday
10:00 a.m. - FROG
12:45 p.m. - I’ve Got It
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
7:00 p.m. - Bingo
Tuesday
12:45 p.m. - Pinochle and Pool
Wednesday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
12:45 p.m. - Cards
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Monday
Pit Ham with Gravy, Boiled Potatoes, Three Bean Casserole, Pears
Tuesday
Tater Tot Casserole, Fresh Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Cauliflower, Applesauce
Wednesday
Orange Chicken, Scalloped Potatoes, Buttered Cabbage, Mixed Fruit
ORGANIZATIONS
AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Wednesday nights at separate locations at 8 p.m. Monday night meetings at First Christian Church, 1206 N. Erie St. in Lexington. Wednesday nights at Community Health Center (west of hospital) 1600 W. 13th St. in Lexington.
AA Elwood: at 8 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood. Contact: 785-3567 (Tom).
Al-Anon meets Mondays, 8 p.m. at the LexChristian Church, 13th & Erie; Thursdays, noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th, use office door. For more information call 308-651-0143, 308-324-2288.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St.. Contact: 308-324-4410.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at Lexington Public Library at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington) For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350 or 308-784-4022 or Brenda Bierman at 308-324-2523 or 308-325-9216.
SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder at 308-237-2635.
