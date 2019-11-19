The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
The children of Jo Sherman are suggesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday, Dec. 4. Cards may be sent to Jo Sherman, /c/o Cindy Goodman, 4102 East Lavender Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85044.
HAPPENINGS
Miller Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. Bring finger food and snacks. Nov. 23: Lead Me Home: Mark, Aaron, Brian, Donna, John. Nov. 30: Free Dance, Ray and Nadine Winz’s 65th Anniversary, Classic Country: Darold, Steve, Ray.
The Lexington Regional Health Center Auxiliary will meet Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. at the LRHC Community Health and Fitness Center, Pat Longly will present the program on the Children’s Museum.
The Dawson County Museum is inviting the public to “Deck the Halls for Christmas,” Dec. 3-7. They will provide the tree, the decorators provide the ornaments and creativity. Contact the Dawson County Historical Museum, 805 N. Taft St., 308-324-5340 or dchsociety@gmail.com
Christmas Open House at the Dawson County Historical Museum will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2:00-4:00 p.m.
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce will be open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Parent-Child Center is seeking volunteers to help sort the many donations we receive. Please contact the office at 308-324-2336 for more information on how you can help.
The Dawson County Democrats meet at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad, located at 910 Meridian Ave.
WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month. Call 308-324-6212 for an appointment. Cozad – United Methodist Church, 1515 Ave. B, Monday, Dec. 2. Gothenburg – American Lutheran Church, 1512 Ave. G, Monday, Dec. 9.
Events at the Lexington Grand Generation Center - Public Bingo on Mondays at 7 p.m. Must be 18 to play. For questions call 308-324-2498. Homemade Pretzel Baking on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Cost to purchase pretzels is .50/pretzel, $6.00/dozen. Purchase and/or come help roll.
RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
PUBLIC LIBRARies
Storytime meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Public Library. Pre-readers and their caregivers are invited to drop by the Library for stories, songs and activities.
Novel Stitchers meets at the Lexington Public Library on Tuesdays from 3:00-5:00 p.m. If you love to knit, quilt, stitch, or crochet join us for stitching and conversation in the Library Board Room.
The Lexington Public Library will close at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Library will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!
The next Booked for Lunch at the Lexington Public Library is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Job Vigil, of North Platte, will perform a wide selection of music--mostly from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Join us for lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by the performance at 12:00 noon. Let us know if you can join us for lunch by visiting the Library or by calling (308) 324-215. There is no Booked for Lunch scheduled for November.
Did you know the Wilson Public Library in Cozad subscribes to downloadable ebooks and audiobooks for its citizens? Find out how to use Overdrive on your devices and be able to access free books anywhere in the world (with WIFI) 24/7/365.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Every Sunday the Center is available for rent.
Wednesday
9:30 a.m. - Pool T - Lexington
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
12:45 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - FROG
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
Thursday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
1:00 p.m. - Wii Bowling
Friday
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
12:45 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - FROG
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Pork Chops, Au Gratin Potatoes, Stewed Tomatoes, Peaches
Thursday
Sloppy Joe with Bun, Criss Cross Fries, Buttered Lima Beans, Pears
Friday
Thanksgiving Dinner: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Stuffing, Fresh Oranges, Dinner Roll, Pumpkin Dessert
ORGANIZATIONS
AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Wednesday nights at separate locations at 8 p.m. Monday night meetings at First Christian Church, 1206 N. Erie St. in Lexington. Wednesday nights at Community Health Center (west of hospital) 1600 W. 13th St. in Lexington.
AA Elwood: at 8 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood. Contact: 785-3567 (Tom).
Al-Anon meets Mondays, 8 p.m. at the LexChristian Church, 13th & Erie; Thursdays, noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th, use office door. For more information call 308-651-0143, 308-324-2288.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St.. Contact: 308-324-4410.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at Lexington Public Library at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington) For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350 or 308-784-4022 or Brenda Bierman at 308-324-2523 or 308-325-9216.
SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder at 308-237-2635.
