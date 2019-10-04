The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
Monday night, Oct. 7, come join Karen-Schram-Hernandez for dinner and socializing at Medo’s Resort, Johnson Lake. Twenty percent of all proceeds will be donated to Karen to help with medical bills accrued the past nine months since her stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis this past January. If unable to attend, Medo’s will be accepting cash and checks in Karen’s name at any time.
HAPPENINGS
Miller Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. Bring finger food and snacks. Oct. 5: Ray Mullen. Oct. 12: Diamonds and Dust: Blaine, Kylie, Mike, Sandy. Oct. 19: John and Robin Stitt. Oct. 26: Country Flair: Jim, Cliff, Curt, Jim, Roger
The Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, will meet at the Lexington Public Library Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. for a social time with the meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.. At 7 p.m. there will be an Open meeting to learn more about Give Big Lex and the Veteran Pavilion project with Mayor Fagot, Vietnam Veterans and Jackie Berke from the Foundation. Hostesses will be Donna Hall, Betty Rowe, and Barb Hinrichs.
An Open House to learn more about Give Big Lex and the Veterans Pavilion will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7:00 p.m. at the Lexington Library Benthack Room.
A presentation about graveyards, churchyards and cemeteries will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m., at the Dawson County Historical Museum, 805 Taft St. Peter Osborne, the director of the Robert Henri Museum, will give the presentation about the development of burial grounds in America.
The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce will be open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Parent-Child Center is seeking volunteers to help sort the many donations we receive. Please contact the office at 308-324-2336 for more information on how you can help.
The Dawson County Democrats meet at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad, located at 910 Meridian Ave. A meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, on the agenda is addressing welcome-back postcards, voter registration, deputy registrar training, candidate reports, and an open discussion of issues. For information, call 308 640-0362.
WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month. Call 308-324-6212 for an appointment. Cozad – United Methodist Church, 1515 Ave. B, Monday, Oct. 7, Friday, Nov. 1, Monday, Dec. 2. Gothenburg – American Lutheran Church, 1512 Ave. G, Monday, Oct. 14, Monday, Nov. 4, Monday, Dec. 9.
Events at the Lexington Grand Generation Center - Public Bingo on Mondays at 7 p.m. Must be 18 to play. For questions call 308-324-2498. Homemade Pretzel Baking on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Cost to purchase pretzels is .50/pretzel, $6.00/dozen. Purchase and/or come help roll.
RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
PUBLIC LIBRARies
The next meeting of the Monday Afternoon Book Club is Monday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Public Library. You are invited to join us for a lively discussion of “The wife between us” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen. Borrow a copy from the library, read the book, and join the discussion.
Lexington Public Library’s LEGO Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Elementary school children are invited to join us for an hour of creating with LEGOs. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Booked for Lunch will meet on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Lexington Public Library. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. followed by a presentation by Teri Edeal about her miniature horse. If you would like to join us for lunch at 11:30, let us know by visiting the Library or by calling (308) 324-2151.
Mike Blakely, award winning author and musician, will be at the Lexington Public Library on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of western music and stories. This program is sponsored by the Lexington Community Foundation, the Friends of the Lexington Public Library, and the Emerson Fund.
The Lexington Public Library will host a Family Movie Night on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6:00 p.m. Join us for a family friendly movie; light refreshments will be served.
Storytime meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Public Library. Pre-readers and their caregivers are invited to drop by the Library for stories, songs and activities..
Novel Stitchers meets at the Lexington Public Library on Tuesdays from 3:00-5:00 p.m. If you love to knit, quilt, stitch, or crochet join us for stitching and conversation in the Library Board Room.
Beginning Oct. 1, Wilson Public Library cardholders can enter a decorated pumpkin to potentially win a prize. Submissions must be a pumpkin or gourd that has been decorated as the patron’s favorite book character, with the rest of the decorations up to the patron’s imagination. No carved, poked or hollowed out pumpkins/gourds allowed. Pumpkins must be dropped off by Friday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. and will be on display at the library for public viewing and voting Oct. 21 to Oct. 31. There are four categories for prizes: 0-Pre-K; K-5th grade; 6-12th grade, adult, plus an additional grand prize winner.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Every Sunday the Center is available for rent.
Monday
9:00 a.m. - Massage
10:00 a.m. - FROG
12:45 p.m. - I’ve Got It
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
7:00 p.m. - Bingo
Tuesday
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Massage
12:45 p.m. - Pinochle and Pool
Wednesday
9:30 a.m. - Pool T - Lexington
10:00 a.m. - Exercise
11:00 a.m. - 5-in-a-Row
12:45 p.m. - Cards
1:00 p.m. - FROG
2:30-3:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
3:00 p.m. - Strength Training
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Monday
Beef Veggie Soup, Cheese Cubes, Potato Salad, Pickled Beets, Apricots
Tuesday
Chicken Patty with Bun or Fish, Tater Tots, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Peaches
Wednesday
Porcupine Meatballs, Parmesan Potatoes, Tomato Medley, Pineapple
ORGANIZATIONS
AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Wednesday nights at separate locations at 8 p.m. Monday night meetings at First Christian Church, 1206 N. Erie St. in Lexington. Wednesday nights at Community Health Center (west of hospital) 1600 W. 13th St. in Lexington.
AA Elwood: at 8 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood. Contact: 785-3567 (Tom).
Al-Anon meets Mondays, 8 p.m. at the LexChristian Church, 13th & Erie; Thursdays, noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th, use office door. For more information call 308-651-0143, 308-324-2288.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St.. Contact: 308-324-4410.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at Lexington Public Library at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington) For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350 or 308-784-4022 or Brenda Bierman at 308-324-2523 or 308-325-9216.
SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder at 308-237-2635.
