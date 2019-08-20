Holbeins celebrating 50th anniversary

The family of Steve and Charlene Holbein suggesting a card shower to wish them a happy 50th Anniversary. Steve and Charl were wed at the American Lutheran Church in Cozad, on Aug.22, 1969. You may help them celebrate by sending cards and letters to 1902 Plum Creek Lane Lexington, NE 68850.
