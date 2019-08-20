Holbeins celebrating 50th anniversary

The family of Steve and Charlene Holbein suggesting a card shower to wish them a happy 50th Anniversary. Steve and Charl were wed at the American Lutheran Church in Cozad, on Aug.22, 1969. You may help them celebrate by sending cards and letters to 1902 Plum Creek Lane Lexington, NE 68850.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.