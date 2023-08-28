LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has been made aware of fraudulent card skimming activities that resulted in some Nebraskan's SNAP EBT cards being compromised. Skimming occurs when devices are illegally installed on point-of-sale terminals that capture data of cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake cards and then steal from victims’ accounts.

DHHS is working closely with federal partners, SNAP retailers and EBT processors to protect SNAP benefits and combat fraudulent SNAP skimming activities. Fraud in any form will not be tolerated and could result in penalties including criminal prosecution.

Nearly 99% of unauthorized purchases detected are coming from outside Nebraska. It is highly encouraged for SNAP EBT cardholders to visit ebtedge.com to register their EBT card and block out-of-state transactions.

Steps Nebraskans can take to help prevent fraud on their EBT accounts:

Change your PIN often, and do not use common PINs for your account.

Download the FIS ebtEDGE app on your mobile device or create a cardholder account at www.ebtedge.com and register your EBT card.

From the application or website, you can select options to freeze your card between uses to prevent unauthorized activity. You can also block out-of-state transactions. These options can be activated or deactivated by the household instantly through the application or website prior to or following a valid purchase.

From the application or website, you can also view the transaction history for your EBT account.

Households can request a replacement card if they are concerned their account was compromised by calling 1-877-247-6328 or through mobile and web applications.

Keep your PIN and card number secret. Do not share your PIN or card number with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.

Beware of phishing. DHHS and EBT processors will never call or text to ask for your PIN or card number.

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you see any, change your PIN right away to stop the thief from making new purchases. Report suspicious activity.

If residents have additional questions or believe they were affected by unauthorized purchases on their EBT accounts, please contact ACCESSNebraska at 800-383-4278.