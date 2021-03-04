Sip & Shop!
Cozad Community School’s FFA raises money for charity, Omaha educator takes offense to “‘Merica” dress day theme
COZAD — Cozad Community Schools celebrated National FFA last week with a dress up theme for each day of the week and an Omaha educator took of…
LEXINGTON — A pickup driver attempting to pass on the Jackson St. overpass in Lexington caused a secondary accident which shutdown traffic for…
Sheriff John Rohnert, who investigated 1977 Lexington murders, inducted into the Nebraska Law Enforcement Hall of Fame
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a multi-part series covering Dawson County Sheriff John Rohnert’s investigation into the murders committed…
September 1977: Sheriff John Rohnert investigates second disappearance and murder of Lexington woman
- Updated
Editor’s Note: This is the second of a multi-part series covering Dawson County Sheriff’s John Rohnert’s investigation into the murders commit…
LEXINGTON — A plan for a storage unit intended for recreational vehicles south of Lexington was approved by the Lexington city council on Tues…
LEXINGTON – The Lexington High School and Nebraska School Activities Association have updated their policies for the Spring 2021 sports season…
The event, which is underway, could offer an early window into the Republican Party's 2024 presidential contest.
LEXINGTON — A spark from a welder, being used to work on a pivot, caused a minor grass fire west of Lexington, near Interstate 80, on Tuesday,…
HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District has announced that the maintenance project and scheduled outage at the Jo…
