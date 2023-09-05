Husker Harvest Days: This year’s Husker Harvest Days takes place Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Thursday, Sept. 14 near Wood River. Husker Harvest Days gives an opportunity for producers to see the latest tools, technology, hands-on field demonstrations, cattle handling techniques and equipment, and listen to speakers talk about their educational resources or product lines.

As always, UNL will have their booth available highlighting various educational topics and resources for clientele.

This year, the Nebraska Women in Ag Program will have their own exhibit located on Lot 34 across the street from the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent. The exhibit and location will include giveaways for Women in Agriculture leadership experiences and events; networking space for young women and working moms to interact while their children engage in creative play, including a Husker Harvest Days-exclusive kid activity; daily readings at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and book signings from author C.J. Brown, featuring her cattle-centered children’s titles; and upscale retail experiences, featuring businesses owned by agrarian women, such as Mandy Tomlinson of Horse Creek Outfitters and livestock artist C.J. Brown.

The Pesticide Safety Office will also have a special exhibit available in the Hospitality Tent where they will be providing free respirator fit tests. Hope to see folks out there this year!

Herd That! Conference: The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program, along with the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Program, are excited to announce the second annual Herd That! Conference Sept. 19-20 in Broken Bow.

The two-day conference will bring a variety of speakers and topics for attendees to learn from. During the morning sessions at the One Box Convention Center (2750 S. 27th St.), participants will learn from industry experts as well as University of Nebraska Extension professionals. Topics will include market outlooks, livestock insurance, veterinarian practices and more.

Registration for the event is now open on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, https://wia.unl.edu/herd-that. There is a cost to attend this conference which increases after Sept. 6. More information about speakers, topics, etc., can be found on the Women in Ag website.

If plans change and registration needs to be canceled in advance, this can also be completed online. Participants who cancel on or before Sept. 16 will receive a full refund. A 50% refund is available if you cancel by Sept. 17. No refund is available on or after Sept. 19.

Questions can be directed to the Nebraska Women in Ag program (308-632-1247; wia@unl.edu).

Southern rust update: In the past week, southern rust has started making its appearance in a handful of corn fields across southern/south-central Nebraska. Fields should be scouted regularly to monitor southern rust development and spread to help determine if a foliar fungicide is needed at this time.

Pustules, structures that harbor orange/tan spores, can be found primarily on the upper leaf surface. Disease is favored by warm temperatures (80° F and above) and high humidity. In contrast, common rust pustules release dark brick red or cinnamon brown spores that can be found on both upper and lower leaf surfaces. Common rust also prefers cooler temperatures (70s) and is typically found more in corn fields compared to southern rust during the growing season.

It is important to determine if fields have common rust or southern rust as fewer hybrids have genetic resistance to southern rust and this disease is known to spread rapidly in susceptible hybrids. Fungicide options are available if an application is warranted depending on the amount of disease pressure, hybrid susceptibility, and crop growth stage. Confirmation is important to determine if a management strategy is needed at this time.

Southern rust confirmation can be done by sending questionable samples to the UNL Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic in Lincoln.