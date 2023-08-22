Of all our Nebraska traditions, one is especially memorable. It’s a big production that seems to bring our whole state together to enjoy exhibits, shows, food, friends and a lot of fun. The sights, sounds and smells are unmistakable.

I’m talking about the Nebraska State Fair, of course! After many years of attending the fair, I still get excited for this wonderful tradition. Every year, the state fair makes its long-anticipated appearance in Grand Island for 11 days to showcase Nebraska’s best. The fair has been special to me ever since I first started going every year growing up, and I’m eager to join so many Nebraska families at the state fair after it begins this coming Friday.

I think of the Nebraska State Fair as quintessential Nebraska: livestock exhibits, the tractor pull, 4-H and FFA exhibits, purple ribbon winners from all counties, time with family and friends, and plenty of treats.

I enjoy viewing all the exhibits, from baked goods and garden produce to quilts, woodworking and artwork. If you want to get to know Nebraska, the fair is a great place to start. It’s grown over the years, but at heart, it still embodies the pioneer spirit — just like Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Fair is a celebration of agriculture, the industry that keeps our state going. Our Nebraska farmers and ranchers feed and fuel the world, and we are grateful for all they do for our communities. We all know how much farmers and ranchers contribute to Nebraska, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to remember that good work — and enjoy it!

Those ag producers are passing on their knowledge to a new generation, as I’m always reminded at the 4-H and FFA livestock shows and exhibits. Kids from across our state proudly showcase the animals they’ve trained and tended for months, and their exhibits show skill and proficient craftsmanship.

The competitions are just some of our many fair activities — there’s everything from carnival rides to live music. And of course, you have to come to the state fair hungry. Anyone who’s heard me talk about the fair knows how much I enjoy the Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit. If you go to the Nebraska State Fair, you’ve got to make a stop at the Beef Pit. I always enjoy a tasty prime rib sandwich or a BBQ beef sandwich. And around the fairgrounds there are options galore for dessert as well: funnel cake, UNL ice cream or my personal favorite — pineapple whip.

My August state work period has been a great time of connecting with Nebraskans all over the state. It’s important to connect with Nebraskans, hear how they’re doing and update them on my work in the Senate. I’m excited to attend the state fair because of the fun activities, bustling atmosphere and wonderful Nebraskans I get to meet. I look forward to this special event beginning this weekend, as well as more good conversations with folks about how I can best support our incredible state.