KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney and University of Nebraska Medical Center will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building.

When it is complete, the RHED will be a cutting-edge facility that will grow the state’s rural health care workforce and help communities thrive.

When the RHED opens, medical, public health and pharmacy students will be able to attend class on the Kearney campus for the first time, and existing allied health and nursing students will have expanded class and program offerings.

In all, the new facility will allow for the doubling of the number of health care students in Kearney, bringing the total number to more than 600.

When fully operational, the Rural Health Education Building and existing Health Science Education Complex will support about 240 local jobs and have an annual economic impact estimated at $34.5 million. Among dignitaries are Tuesday’s groundbreaking will be NU President Ted Carter, UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold, MD, and UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, JD.

The ceremony will be 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the UNK campus, north of the UNMC Health Science Education Complex, 2402 University Drive.

Parking will be available at Lots 26 and 33 near the current UNMC HSEC and the event site.