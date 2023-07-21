COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Linda Marie Evan of Greenwood Village, Colorado will be Artist of the Month for August 2023.

Her work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase. A reception will take place at the museum on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 to honor her work. Linda’s work will be on display at the museum and available for viewing until August 30.

Her artist statement is:

I was born in New Orleans into a large Catholic family. Faith, Family, Nature, and the Arts have formed me. I seek to express life’s everlasting moments through painting portrait and figure, landscape, and still life. My palette is prism colored. I have studied oil painting under Robert Spooner, Kim English and Brenda Hendrix, and taken e-courses from Dreama Tolle Perry and the late Dennis Perrin. I have also studied drawing under Rick Brogan and Lee Rose, and Botanical Art under Rob Proctor and Angela Overy. My major artistic influences are Sargent, Sorolla, and Degas. I am a member of the Oil Painters of America and the American Impressionists Society. I am represented in Denver by The Framed Image Gallery. My husband Kevin and I live in Colorado with our Vizsla Riley. We have two married sons who have made us grandparents to three wonderful little boys. I am a happy person.

My painting is what I have to give back to the world for what the world gives to me.” Georgia O’Keeffe

The museum will also be sponsoring a special program on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 1:00 in its gallery. The program is entitled The Art Spirit at 100 and will given by the museum’s director, Peter Osborne and visiting curator, Jessica Sharkey. The lecture will look at the history of the book and also discuss Henri’s artistic styles described in the book compared to paintings the museum owns. Refreshments will be served in the museum at the conclusion.

The Artist of the Month program, now in its ninth year, was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught hundreds of students over his long career including Edward Hopper, George Bellows, Rockwell Kent, Minerva Teichert, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin. Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2024 program.

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The effort to preserve Robert Henri’s legacy in Cozad started with a small group of people who saw the opportunity to bring recognition to the town that was once home to the acclaimed artist and native son, Robert Henri (Robert Henry Cozad). This group, led by Shirley Paulsen, bought and restored the former Hendee Hotel, Henri’s boyhood home.

With local support and generous donations from Cozad and Henri family members, local and area donors from across the United States, the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery’s collection continues to grow. The first Henri painting donated to the museum in 1988 was Portrait of Queen Mariana. Since then, numerous donations and loans of Henri works have been made. In 2014, a climate-controlled art gallery was built to keep the collection in. Today the Art Gallery houses the largest display of Robert Henri works, or those attributed to him, in the United States, including eighteen paintings and forty-three sketches. In addition, there are works by several of his students including Marjorie Organ, Marjory Ryerson, and Ernest Fiene.

The museum and art gallery are located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and is open from May 1 to November 1 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the museum call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org.