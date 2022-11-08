Robert “Bob” D. Keim passed away on Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 73, surrounded by his loved ones in his home.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

A Memorial Book Signing with family present will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington at a later date.

Bob was born on March 31, 1949, in Orleans, to Max L. Keim and Ardith (Johnson) Keim.

He graduated from Elm Creek High School in 1967.

On May 25, 1968, he married Jeanne Beavers and to that union Roger and Gina were born.

Bob married Jo Anderson Burmood on Oct. 31, 1980, and gained a daughter, Cassi, and also to their union, Bobby and Jennifer were born.

Bob was hard-working and always wanted to be on the go. From starting at Kearney Pack to cutting meat at Sixth Street Food Store and doing HVAC work at Cozad Services for over 30+ years he finally transitioned to Lexington Public Schools where he worked in maintenance and could say hi to his grandkids in the hall. Whether it was air conditioners, heaters, ice machines or the grandkids’ power cars, his hands were always fixing something.

If he wasn’t working in the yard, fishing or camping, he may have been at the slot machines in any nearby casino. You could always find him scratching off lottery tickets at the kitchen table, drinking a Mountain Dew in the backyard or maybe taking a nap with one of the grandkids in the recliner. If anyone needed work done before 5 am they could find him drinking coffee at A&D café with his cronies. He knew she knew and she knew he knew and we knew that everyone knew that he was hiding around the corner of the house smoking a L&M Blue short cigarette. And that’s why they called him ‘Dr. Kool.’

Bob is survived by his wife, Jo; his children, Roger (Misty) Keim, Gina Albus (Kent Leibhart), Cassi (Will) Mossburgh, Bobby Keim and Jennifer (Dan) Grummert. Grandchildren; Ashley (T.J.), Elisha (Brandon), Hunter, Jordan, Lane, Nayleigh, Makenna, Lily, Kyla, Kayden, Trista, Kalleigh and Karsyn. Great-grandchildren; Harper, Cameron, Gianna, Jovani, Silas and Emma. Also survived by siblings; Gary (Sue) Keim, Steve (Donna) Keim, Dennis (Marilyn) Keim, and Kirby Keim; brothers-in-law, Creig (Cayla) Anderson and Richard (Kandy) Anderson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and grandparents, Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Lynn Keim and Jean Mitchell; brother-in-law, Jim Mitchell and grandson, Jackson Mossburgh.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

