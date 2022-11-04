Religious Services 11-5-22

Berean Bible Church • 210 W. 7th Street, Lexington

(308) 324-3095

SUNDAY: 10:30 a.m. - Worship Service; TUESDAY: 7:00 p.m. - Bible Study.

Buffalo Grove Presbyterian • 76199 Road 429

(308) 324-4211

SUNDAY: 10:00 a.m. Worship.

Calvary Assembly of God • 1304 N. Adams

(308) 324-5310

Pastor Rex Adams - Lead Pastor

Pastor Kenny Schwarz - Family Life Pastor

Pastor Maria Merino - Hispanic Pastor

SUNDAY: 9:00 a.m. Sunday School for all ages, 10:00 a.m. Worship Service, 6 p.m. Worship Service; WEDNESDAY: 6:45 p.m. Youth Group, 7 p.m. Adult Bible study, Youth Group & Power Kids. Hispanic Ministries Pastor Maria Merino - SUNDAY -9:30 a.m. - Escuela Dominical Hispana y Americana, 10:30 a.m. - Servicio de Adoracion de la Manana (Hispanic Church Service).

Camino de Vida • 810 S. Washington

(308) 324-3825

Pastor David Santos

Te invitamos a que vengas con toda tu familia a disfrutar un tiempo de companerismo y de estudio de la palabra de Dios junta-mente con nosotros. Domingo: 1:00 p.m. Celebracion y culto Estudios Biblicos-Llame (308) 320-8992.

Church of Christ • 1211 North Tyler

(308) 324-5022

Nathan Rhea

SUNDAY: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. Worship Service, 6 p.m. Worship Service, (Worship Services are translated into Spanish); WEDNESDAY: 6 p.m. Bible study in Spanish, 7 p.m. Bible study in English, active youth program.

Living Hope Assembly of God • 1800 Kiowa Lane, Cozad

(308) 784-4761

Pastor Blake Armstrong

SUNDAY: 9:15 a.m. Christian education (all ages), 10:30 a.m. Worship/Children’s Church, 7 p.m. Prayer Service; WEDNESDAY: 6:30 p.m. Youth Group.

Cozad Church of The Nazarene • 919 Avenue H

(308) 784-3738

Pastor Rodney Mohler

SUNDAY: 8 a.m. - Promise Keepers, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday

School, 10:30 a.m. - Morning Worship Service, 6:30 p.m. - evening service; MONDAY: 7 p.m. - Weigh-down Workshop; TUESDAY: 7 p.m. - Wisdom of the Word Bible Study; WEDNESDAY: 7 p.m. - Youth Bible Study.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints • 1407 W. 13th

(308) 324-6840

Bishop Drew Rubalcava

SUNDAY: 10 a.m. - Sacrament Meeting.

Eddyville United Methodist

(308) 858-4918

Rev. Douglas F. Jones

SUNDAY: 10 a.m. - Worship.

Evangelical Free Church • 810 S.Washington

Pastor David Dickinson

Pastor David Santos

(308) 324-3825

SUNDAY: 10:00 a.m. - Sunday School, 11:00 a.m. - Worship , 1 p.m. - Servicio en Espanol; WEDNESDAY: 6:30 p.m. - Awanas Club. For small group Bible Studies, call for information.

First Baptist Church • 713 North Monroe

(308) 324-2909

Pastor Michael Boling

SUNDAY: 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages, 10:30 a.m. - Fellowship Time; 11 a.m. - Morning Worship; WEDNESDAY: 7 p.m. - Bible study.

First Christian Church • 501 Calvert Street, Elwood

(308) 785-2244

SUNDAY: Coffee and Fellowship at 9:45 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. - Worship Services; Everyone welcome.

First Christian Church • 601 C. Street, Overton

(308) 234-6816 • (308) 440-2063 cell

Pastor Dean Pofahl and Will Thomson

SUNDAY: 10 a.m. - Worship Service; SATURDAY: 10-11 a.m. - Kids For Christ First Lutheran Church, (Hwy 21 North to Buffalo Rd., 4.5 miles west) V. Rasmussen Vicar - (308)627-6263 or (308)893-3331. SUNDAY: 10 a.m. - Worship Service; 11 a.m. - Sunday School.

First Presbyterian Church • 801 N. Lincoln

(308) 324-5507

Pastor Eddie Mariel

SUNDAY: 9:00 a.m. - Coffee/Fellowship Hour, Sunday School, 10:00 a.m. - Worship in Sanctuary or via Youtube, 7:00 p.m. - Wisdom and Wine - Mac’s Creek Winery; MONDAY: 11:00 a.m. - Knitting, 7:00 p.m. - Mid Platte Valley Taekwondo; TUESDAY: 9:00 a.m. - Staff Meeting, 7:00 p.m. - Mid Platte Valley Taekwondo; WEDNESDAY: 4:30 p.m. - Elementary LOGOS Youth Group, 6:00 p.m. - LOGOS Supper, 6:30 p.m. - Middle and High School LOGOS Youth Group, 6:45 p.m. - Bell Choir Rehearsal, 8:00 p.m. - Chancel Choir Rehearsal; THURSDAY: 7:00 p.m. - Mid Platte Valley Taekwondo.

First United Methodist Church • 201 E. 8th

(308) 324-2397

Rev. Velma Tim

SUNDAY: 9:45 a.m. - Worship, 10:30 a.m. - Coffee and Donuts - FH; MONDAY: 6:00 p.m. - Scout Night; WEDNESDAY: 5:15 p.m. - Faith Friends, 5:30 p.m. - Middle School Youth Group, 6:30 p.m. - Cathedral Bells Rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. - Chancel Choir Rehearsal, Senior High Youth Group; THURSDAY: 6:00 a.m. - Men’s Breakfast - A&D Cafe; SUNDAY: 9:30 a.m. - Worship, 10:30 a.m. - Coffee and Donuts - FH.

Grace Lutheran Church • 105 E. 17th

(308) 324-2496

Pastor John Strackbein

SUNDAY - 9:00 a.m. - Adult Sunday School,10:00 a.m. - Worship.

Grace Lutheran Church • 499 Oak St., Sumner

Pastor Victor Rasmussen

SUNDAY: 8:30 a.m. - Worship, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School.

Hope Evangelical Lutheran • 74094 Road 436, Smithfield

(308) 472-5014

Rev. Daniel P. Landin

SUNDAY: 9:00 a.m. - Sunday School, 10:00 a.m. - Worship with Holy Communion; WEDNESDAY: 9:00 a.m. - Sewing Day, 6:30 p.m. - WINGS and Confirmation, Luther League, THURSDAY: 8:00 p.m. - AA & Alanon.

Iglesis Asambleas de Dios Filadelpia • 501 S. Madison

(308) 325-9909

Pastor Victor Fidel Bran

MARTES: 6 p.m. Oracion; MIERCOLES: 6 p.m. Culto de Damas; VIERNES: 6 p.m. Culto de Fratenidad de Varones; SABADO: 6 p.m. Culto de Jovenes; DOMINGO: 10 a.m. Escuela Domical; 4 p.m. Culto.

Iglesia Bautista Roca de Salvacion

1105 W Park Street 11th Street

(308) 217 2350

Pastor Felix A. Zaldivar

SABADO: Servicio de Predicación 6:00 p.m. Reuniones en Hogares; DOMINGO: Escuela Dominical 10:00 a.m., Discipulado 4:00-6:00 p.m., Escuela de música 6:30-7:30 pm.

Iglesia Cristiana Pentecostes • 2003 Plum Creek Pkwy

(308) 324-6586

William Solis, Pastor

MARTES, JUEVES, SABADO: 7 p.m. Domingo: Escuela Dominical 10:30 a.m. Culto Evangelistico.

Iglesia De Dios Camino De Santidad • 500 N. Monroe St.

Pastor Jorge Cardenas

Jesus Es El Camino Amado amigo te invitamosque vengas anvestros servicios; MARTES: 7 p.m. oracion; MIERCOLES: 7 p.m. Culto Doctrinal; VIERNES: 7 p.m. oracion; SABADO: 7 p.m. Culto Avivamiento; DOMINGO: 10 a.m. Escuela Dominical; 5 p.m. Culto de Sociedades que dios los Bendiga.

Iglesia Dios Es Amor Jesucristo­­ Salva Y Sana • 511 N. Madison

(308) 324-7960

Pastor Santos Ordonez

Amigo te invitamos a que vengas a escuchar el mensaje de salvacion los dias. LUNES: Oracion 7 p.m. MIERCOLES: Culto de caballeros 7 p.m; JUEVES: Culto de damas 7 p.m.; VIERNES: Oracion 7 p.m. Sabado: Culto Juvenil 7 p.m. DOMINGO: Escuela Dominical, 10 a.m. Culto 6 p.m.

Immanuel-Adullam Lutheran • 404 Medina Ave., Bertrand

Rev. Gary Panko, Pastor

SUNDAY: 8:45 a.m. - Worship at Adullam, 9:45 a.m. - Adult Class (I), 10:45 a.m. - Worship at Immanuel; TUESDAY: 10:30 a.m. - Text Study; WEDNESDAY: 9 a.m. - Immanuel Quilting; THURSDAY: 10 a.m. - Information for bulletin due.

Kearney Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

(308) 746-2130

Meet at Campus Lutheran Ministry, 2715 9th Ave., Kearney

First and Third Sundays, 10:30 a.m. (Sept. - May).

La Iglesia de Dios de la Profecia • 1011 N. Lincoln

(308) 325-9899

Pastor Otoniel Alvarez

Amigo te invitamos a que vengas a escuchar el mensaje de salvacion. Los dias de servicio son DOMINGO: 3 p.m. - Escuela Dominical, 4 p.m. - Servicio dirijidos por los ministerios; SABADO: 7 p.m. - Servicio; MIERCOLES: 7 p.m. - Oracion; MARTES: 7 p.m. - Ensenanza.

Lexington Christian Church • 1206 N. Erie

(308) 324-3084

Senior Pastor David Leraaen

Associate Pastor James Morton

SUNDAY: 9 a.m. -Bible Study Groups: 10 a.m.- Celebration; WEDNESDAY: 12 p.m. - Women’s Noon Bible Study; 6 p.m. - Family Dinner Hour, 6:30 p.m. DiscipleL and (elementary students) and JV TAG (middle school): 8 p.m. TAG (high school). Lexington Healing Rooms, 1206 N. Erie Street

Open the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. or by appointment. Call 308-324-5247 or 308-320-5247.

Oconto United Methodist • 105 N. Adams Ave.

(308) 858-4918

Rev. Douglas Jones

SUNDAY: 8:30 a.m. - Worship; THURSDAY: 3:45 p.m. - After school fellowship.

Orleans Presbyterian Church • 206 S. Republican Ave., Orleans

308-360-1241

Pastor Dave Irwin

SUNDAY: 9:15 a.m. - Adult Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. - Church Service. Second and Fourth WEDNESDAY: 7:00 p.m. - Adult Bible Study.

Our ­Redeemer Lutheran • 704 Smith Ave., Elwood

Rev. Aaron Witt

(308) 785-2875

SUNDAY: 9:00 a.m. - Adult Bible Study, 10:00 a.m. - Communion Worship; MONDAY: 9:00 a.m. - Exercise Group; 12:00 p.m. - 4-5 Year Preschool TUESDAY: 8:30 a.m. - 3-4 Year Preschool, 12:00 p.m. - 4-5 Year Preschool; WEDNESDAY: 9:00 a.m. - Exercise Group, 6:00 p.m. - Midweek, 7:30 p.m. - Ladies Bible Study; THURSDAY: 8:30 a.m. - 3-4 Year Preschool, 12:00 p.m. - 4-5 Year Preschool; FRIDAY: 9:00 a.m. - Exercise Group, 12:00 p.m. - 4-5 Year Preschool.

Parkview Baptist

803 W. 18th Street

(308) 324-4410

Church Web Site: www.parkviewfamily.com

Keith Strasburger, Lead Pastor

Paul Thomas, Discipleship & Outreach Pastor

Scott Sarnes, Worship Ministries Director

SUNDAY: 9:00 a.m.,10:30 a.m. Worship Services; WEDNESDAY: During the school year, AWANA for K – 5th grade 6:30-8:00 p.m.; 6th-8th Youth 6:00 -8:00 p.m. and 9th-12th Youth 7:15-9:30 p.m. meets at the Refuge at 1105 Park Street. Small groups offered throughout the week, for information contact the church office.

St. Ann’s Catholic Church • 301 East 6th

(308) 324-4647

Fr. Jose Chavez, Pastor

Parish Offices and Ed. Center • 1003 N. Taft St.

SUNDAY: 9 a.m. - Mass in English, 11:30 a.m. - Mass in Spanish, 1:30 p.m. - Mass in Spanish, 5 p.m. - Spanish Prayer Group; TUESDAY: 5:15 p.m. - Mass in English, 6 p.m. - Mass in Spanish; WEDNESDAY: 12 p.m. - Mass in Spanish, 6 p.m. - Mass in English; THURSDAY: 9:30 a.m. - Mass at Plum Creek Care Home on 1st, 3rd, 5th Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. - Mass at Avamere on 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 6 p.m. - Mass at Church; FRIDAY: 8 a.m. - Mass in English-CH, 11:30 a.m. - Reconciliation, ­12 p.m. - Mass in Spanish; SATURDAY: 5 p.m. - Mass in English; Reconciliation - 4 p.m.

St. John’s Lutheran-ELCA • 42650 Road 764

(308) 784-3063

Kathy Gundell, Vicar

SUNDAY: 9:00 a.m. - Worship.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church • 401 Marshield, Bertrand

(308) 472-3711

SUNDAY: 8:30 a.m. - Worship; 9 a.m. - Sunday School for nursery - 5th grade, 11 a.m. - Adult Sunday School, 6:30 p.m. - Bible Study.

St. Peter’s In the Valley Episcopal • 905 E. 13th

(308) 324-6199

SUNDAY: 9 a.m. - Regular services with Holy Eucharist. TUESDAY: 6 p.m. - Adult Christian Education.

Trinity Lutheran Church • 205 E. 7th

Rev. Robert C. Kuefner Jr. - Senior Pastor

SUNDAY: 8:30 a.m. - Fellowship, 8:45 a.m. - Sunday School, Bible Class, 10:00 a.m. - Lutheran Hour KRVN, Worship; MONDAY: 7:00 p.m. - Board of Directors; TUESDAY: 11:00 a.m. - Kearney Circuit Meeting; WEDNESDAY: 5:30 p.m. - CFN Meal, 6:00 p.m. - CFN Classes, 6:30 p.m. - Youth; THURSDAY: 7:00 a.m. - Men’s Bible Breakfast - Madeline’s, 11:00 a.m. - LMA Clerical Cookoff; FRIDAY: 7:30 a.m. - Women’s Bible Study - Sally’s House; SATURDAY: 6:00 p.m. - Worship.

United Church of Sumner

(308) 752-9001

Pastor Kenneth Hutson

SUNDAY: 9:45 a.m. - Sunday School, 11 a.m. - Morning Worship Service.­

United Methodist Church in Overton • 401 6th St.

Overton - Sunday service, 9 a.m. Elm Creek - Sunday service, 10:15 a.m. Williamsburg - Sunday service, 8 a.m.