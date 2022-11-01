Records 11-02-22

Dawson County Sheriff
Monday, Oct. 24
- 12:00 a.m. - 39-year-old McCook male booked for theft by receiving and theft by taking.
- 7:13 a.m. - 33-year-old Lexington male booked for drug court violation - possession of a controlled substance and drug court violation - unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.
- 9:00 a.m. - 32-year-old Brewster, Mo., male booked for child abuse.
- 10:34 a.m. - 46-year-old Gothenburg male booked for bond revocation.
- 11:52 a.m. - 52-year-old Elwood male booked for Gosper County probation violation - arson.
- 1:20 p.m. - 32-year-old Lexington male booked for third degree domestic assault.
- 8:12 p.m. - 31-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, over .15, first offense.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- 1:47 p.m. - 48-year-old Cozad male booked for Lincoln County warrant - failure to pay - no valid registration and Lincoln County warrant - failure to pay - unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle.
- 2:30 p.m. - 31-year-old Crete male booked for Saline County warrant - third degree assault officer/health care professional, Hall County warrant - third degree domestic assault, Hall County warrant - assault by strangulation or suffocation, Saline County warrant - strangulation, Saline County warrant - commit child abuse negligently - no injury, Saline County warrant - terroristic threats, Saline County warrant - obstruction of a peace officer and Saline County warrant - first degree assault.
- 4:56 p.m. - 21-year-old Lexington male booked for hit and run and driving under revocation.
- 9:05 p.m. - 22-year-old Lexington male booked for failure to appear - aiding a Class 2 misdemeanor, drug court violation - possession, two counts.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- 5:51 p.m. - 38-year-old Las Vegas, Nev., male booked for marijuana possession - more than 1 oz less than 1 pound, possess protected bird parts - owl, possess controlled substance - steroids and possession controlled substance - LSD and possession of a controlled substance - psilocybin.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- 7:07 p.m. - 19-year-old Lexington male booked for failure to appear - no operator’s license/waiverable, failure to appear - criminal mischief, failure to appear - no operator’s license/non-waiverable, failure to appear - false reporting and criminal impersonation.
Friday, Oct. 28
- 10:37 a.m. - 30-year-old Lexington male booked for second degree trespassing.
- 2:15 p.m. - 24-year-old Lexington male booked for United States District Court - South Dakota - fugitive from justice.
- 11:46 p.m. - 41-year-old Lexington female booked for bond revocation - perjury.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- 4:19 a.m. - 43-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under revocation and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
- 10:05 a.m. - 52-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol.
- 12:45 p.m. - 29-year-old Lexington male booked for probation sanction.
- 5:06 p.m. - 38-year-old Cozad male booked for failure to appear - burglary, bond revocation - possession controlled substance, two counts.
- 7:44 p.m. - 25-year-old Lexington male booked for robbery.
- 11:44 p.m. - 37-year-old Lexington male booked for disturbing the peace and third degree assault.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- 12:45 a.m. - 29-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, over .15, second offense.
- 7:25 a.m. - 66-year-old Elwood male booked for Gosper County - domestic assault.
Monday, Oct. 31
- 3:57 a.m. - 24-year-old Lexington male booked for failure to appear - possess marijuana 1 oz or less, second offense and failure to appear - possess controlled substance.
- 9:35 a.m. - 55-year-old Lexington male booked for driving under the influence - alcohol, second offense.
- 9:58 a.m. - 37-year-old Lexington female booked for attempted amphetamine possession.
- 2:00 p.m. - 25-year-old Lexington female booked for bond revocation.
- 8:00 p.m. - 41-year-old Aurora, Colo., male booked for Colorado warrant - fugitive from justice.
Lexington Police
Monday, Oct. 24
- 6:57 a.m. - Warrant/Criminal, N. Erie St.
- 7:49 a.m. - Alarms, E. 7th St.
- 9:58 a.m. - Traffic, Highway 283.
- 11:27 a.m. - Fraud/Impersonation, E. 7th St.
- 11:58 a.m. - Emergency protective custody, Erie St.
- 12:13 p.m. - Property - lost/found, Erie St.
- 12:33 p.m. - Alarms, E. 7th St.
- 12:54 p.m. - Disorderly conduct, W. Walnut St.
- 2:07 p.m. - Suspicious activity, W. Walnut St.
- 3:00 p.m. - Alarms, W. 10th St.
- 3:44 p.m. - Property - lost/found, N. Adams St.
- 4:01 p.m. - Suspicious activity, Battle Creek Dr.
- 4:07 p.m. - HHS referral, W. 7th St.
- 4:26 p.m. - Animal running at large, W. Walnut St.
- 5:18 p.m. - Suspicious activity, N. Adams St.
- 5:33 p.m. - Animal, N. Taylor St.
- 7:24 p.m. - Driving under the influence, 17th St.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- 12:37 a.m. - Speak with officer, W. Oak St.
- 12:59 p.m. - Property - lost/found, Lexington.
- 2:00 p.m. - Other agency, W. 17th St.
- 2:12 p.m. - Other agency, W. 7th St.
- 2:12 p.m. - Warrant/Criminal, W. 7th St.
- 2:51 p.m. - Parking, N. Lincoln St.
- 3:51 p.m. - Traffic accident, 11th St.
- 5:46 p.m. - Disorderly conduct, W. 15th St.
- 7:08 p.m. - Speak with officer, E. 7th St.
- 7:45 p.m. - Disorderly conduct, Jackson St.
- 8:27 p.m. - Speak with officer, N. Jefferson St.
- 8:48 p.m. - Warrant/Criminal, N. Jackson St.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- 12:12 a.m. - Medical/Rescue, N. Adams St.
- 11:13 a.m. - Traffic accident, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 11:38 a.m. - Suspicious activity, N. Adams St.
- 12:43 p.m. - Speak with officer, E. 8th St.
- 2:20 p.m. - Other false pretense - fraud, E. 7th St.
- 3:29 p.m. - Fire, N. Tyler St.
- 4:12 p.m. - Other agency, N. Airport Rd.
- 8:10 p.m. - Traffic accident, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 8:25 p.m. - Traffic accident, Taft St.
- 10:56 p.m. - Trespass of real property, W. 8th St.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- 7:16 a.m. - Criminal mischief, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 7:56 a.m. - Traffic accident, 13th St.
- 9:13 a.m. - Disorderly conduct, W. 9th St.
- 10:10 a.m. - Check welfare, E. 10th St.
- 11:25 a.m. - Speak with officer, N. Madison St.
- 11:59 a.m. - Larceny - theft/all other, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 12:13 p.m. - Truancy, W. 13th St.
- 12:42 p.m. - Traffic, Erie St.
- 1:24 p.m. - Animal running at large, N. Madison St.
- 2:03 p.m. - Animal running at large, N. Lincoln St.
- 2:08 p.m. - Suspicious activity, W. 8th St.
- 2:54 p.m. - Suspicious activity, S. Lincoln St.
- 3:05 p.m. - Truancy, W. 13th St.
- 3:25 p.m. - Larceny - theft, N. Jackson St.
- 3:53 p.m. - Animal running at large, S. Lincoln St.
- 4:22 p.m. - Special service, N. Tyler St.
- 6:21 p.m. - Traffic accident, E. 5th St.
- 6:39 p.m. - Warrant/Criminal, E. 9th St.
- 8:52 p.m. - Check welfare, N. Monroe St.
- 9:03 p.m. - Animal, E. 15th St.
- 10:11 p.m. - Check welfare, Hampton St.
- 10:29 p.m. - Animal running at large, S. Adams St.
Friday, Oct. 28
- 7:16 a.m. - Speak with officer, W. Walnut St.
- 8:36 a.m. - Speak with officer, E. 10th St.
- 8:36 a.m. - Security checks, Washington St.
- 9:33 a.m. - Traffic, Highway 30.
- 9:40 a.m. - Speak with officer, N. Jackson St.
- 9:50 a.m. - Trespass of real property, W. 9th St.
- 12:46 p.m. - Speak with officer, E. 7th St.
- 1:27 p.m. - Speak with officer, E. 7th St.
- 1:39 p.m. - Warrant/Criminal, E. 7th St.
- 2:00 p.m. - Traffic accident, 13th St.
- 2:20 p.m. - Speak with officer, E. 7th St.
- 3:49 p.m. - Traffic accident, 11th St.
- 5:05 p.m. - Larceny - theft/shoplifting, Frontier St.
- 6:36 p.m. - Parking, Ash St.
- 6:37 p.m. - Uncontrollable juvenile, N. Monroe St.
- 8:17 p.m. - Disorderly conduct, Washington St.
- 9:08 p.m. - Trespass of real property, N. Fillmore St.
- 11:05 p.m. - Disorderly conduct, W. 8th St.
- 11:33 p.m. - Warrant/Criminal, N. Taylor St.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- 3:53 a.m. - Other agency, N. Washington St.
- 5:57 a.m. - Loud music, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 9:33 a.m. - Traffic, Highway 283.
- 11:56 a.m. - Speak with officer, Cleveland Ave.
- 1:42 p.m. - Traffic accident, Lincoln St.
- 4:21 p.m. - Disorderly conduct, E. Pacific Ave.
- 4:23 p.m. - Uncontrollable juvenile, N. Erie St.
- 5:37 p.m. - Alarms, N. Lincoln St.
- 6:03 p.m. - Animal running at large, Jackson St.
- 7:48 p.m. - Speak with officer, Polk St.
- 9:18 p.m. - Loud music, N. Harrison St.
- 9:36 p.m. - Disorderly conduct, W. 11th St.
- 11:30 p.m. - Disorderly conduct, E. Pacific Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- 12:04 a.m. - Driving under the influence, E. 6th St.
- 1:48 a.m. - Speak with officer, E. 7th St.
- 2:00 a.m. - Disorderly conduct, Frontier St.
- 6:46 a.m. - Other agency, N. Grant St.
- 9:01 a.m. - Fire, Lake Ave.
- 12:08 p.m. - Suspicious activity, N. Erie St.
- 1:36 p.m. - Animal running at large, E. St.
- 2:28 p.m. - Traffic accident, Frontier St.
- 2:34 p.m. - Speak with officer, N. Grant St.
- 4:37 p.m. - Traffic, Washington St.
- 6:24 p.m. - Traffic, Plum Creek Parkway.
- 6:43 p.m. - Missing person, W. Spruce St.
- 6:57 p.m. - Unintentional damage, W. Pacific Ave.
- 10:16 p.m. - Loud music, W. Walnut St.
Monday, Oct. 31
- 12:08 a.m. - Medical/Rescue, E. 3rd St.
- 3:48 a.m. - Warrant/Criminal, N. Adams St.
- 8:07 a.m. - Speak with officer, N. Washington St.
- 8:13 a.m. - Larceny - theft, N. Ontario St.
- 8:21 a.m. - HHS referral, N. Monroe St.
- 8:24 a.m. - HHS referral, Freedom Ln.
- 10:09 a.m. - Civil matter, N. Monroe St.
- 10:19 a.m. - Special service - presentation, 7th St.
- 10:36 a.m. - Property - lost/found, E. 5th St.
- 10:44 a.m. - Property - lost/found, E. 5th St.
- 10:44 a.m. - Property - lost/found, E. 5th St.
- 10:44 a.m. - Fraud/Impersonation, Erie St.
- 11:07 a.m. - Traffic, 6th St.
- 12:58 p.m. - Uncontrollable juvenile, N. Tyler St.
- 1:50 p.m. - Bail revocation, E. 7th St.
- 2:12 p.m. - Traffic accident, N. Adams St.
- 3:02 p.m. - Suspicious activity, N. Monroe St.
- 4:14 p.m. - Animal running at large, N. Taft St.
- 5:03 p.m. - Possess drugs/narcotics, N. Johnson St.
- 9:22 p.m. - Animal running at large, E. 7th St.
- 9:41 p.m. - Criminal mischief, W. 7th St.
- 9:54 p.m. - Medical/Rescue, E. Pacific Ave.
- 10:00 p.m. - Suspicious activity, N. Adams St.
- 10:16 p.m. - Medical/Rescue, E. 3rd St.
District Court
Civil
- Kelli Schledwitz v. David Schledwitz, dissolution of marriage.
- Michelle J. Beavers v. Cory A. Beavers, dissolution of marriage.
Marriage Licenses
Thursday, Sept. 8
- Jacob Lehman Myers, 23, Gothenburg, to Ana Marie Meisinger, 23, Gothenburg.
Friday, Sept. 16
- Dexter Riley Thompson, 38, Sumner, to Jamilyn Elizabeth Fenn, 36, Sumner.
Real Estate
- Thomas E. Delahunty and Kathleen F. Chambers, Successor Co-Trustees of the Thomas F. Delahunty and Valetta Delahunty Revocable Trust, to Douglas D. Keiser and Vickie L. Keiser, as Co-Trustees of the D and V Keiser Living Trust, Township 11 North, Range 25 West of the 6th P.M., Dawson County, $1,302.75 revenue.
- Joshua J. Snyder, to Sherrie Olbright and Brad Steveson, Lot 2, Dodson’s Second Addition, to the City of Cozad, Dawson County, $292.50 revenue.
- RHBRREI, LLC, to Jarad M. McCarter and Jayde E. McCarter, a tract of land being a part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 19 West of the 6th P.M., Dawson County, $416.25 revenue.
- Myron Titkemeier and Beverly J. Titkemeier, to Joel Teahon and K. Joslyn Teahon, the North 10 feet of Lot 8, and all of Lot 9, Block 15, Ehmen’s Subdivision of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 11 North, Range 25 West of the 6th P.M., situated in the City of Gothenburg, Dawson County, $348.75 revenue.
- William Joe Burton and Sunni Dawn Burton, to Irene Mendez-Guiza, Lot 5 and the South 15 feet of Lot 6, Block 2, O’Donnell Addition to the City of Lexington, Dawson County, $337.50 revenue.
- Harlan F. Lueck, to William Burton and Sunni Burton, the East Half of Lot 11, in Block “A”, in Kutz Park Addition to the City of Lexington, Dawson County, $472.50 revenue.
- Shelley J. Arndt, to Eric D. Henrickson and Monica A. Henrickson, Lot 1 and the South 10 feet of Lot 2, Arnold and Bean’s First Addition to the City of Cozad, Dawson County, $348.75 revenue.