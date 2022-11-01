Records 11-02-22

Thomas E. Delahunty and Kathleen F. Chambers, Successor Co-Trustees of the Thomas F. Delahunty and Valetta Delahunty Revocable Trust, to Douglas D. Keiser and Vickie L. Keiser, as Co-Trustees of the D and V Keiser Living Trust, Township 11 North, Range 25 West of the 6th P.M., Dawson County, $1,302.75 revenue.

Joshua J. Snyder, to Sherrie Olbright and Brad Steveson, Lot 2, Dodson’s Second Addition, to the City of Cozad, Dawson County, $292.50 revenue.

RHBRREI, LLC, to Jarad M. McCarter and Jayde E. McCarter, a tract of land being a part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 19 West of the 6th P.M., Dawson County, $416.25 revenue.

Myron Titkemeier and Beverly J. Titkemeier, to Joel Teahon and K. Joslyn Teahon, the North 10 feet of Lot 8, and all of Lot 9, Block 15, Ehmen’s Subdivision of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 11 North, Range 25 West of the 6th P.M., situated in the City of Gothenburg, Dawson County, $348.75 revenue.

William Joe Burton and Sunni Dawn Burton, to Irene Mendez-Guiza, Lot 5 and the South 15 feet of Lot 6, Block 2, O’Donnell Addition to the City of Lexington, Dawson County, $337.50 revenue.

Harlan F. Lueck, to William Burton and Sunni Burton, the East Half of Lot 11, in Block “A”, in Kutz Park Addition to the City of Lexington, Dawson County, $472.50 revenue.