Real Estate 11-09-22

- Thomas A. Bigley and Jacqueline M. Bigley, to Turn Key Properties, LLC, Lot 22, North Cove, Johnson Lake, being a part of Section 30, Township 9 North, Range 22 West of the 6th P.M., Dawson County, $978.75 revenue.
- Robert S. Gentzler and Kathi Gentzler, Dwight R. Gentzler and Linda Gentzler, Wynetta M. Headley and Terry Headley, Deanne Nuss and Roger Nuss, Sandra J. Rhone and Kevin Rhone, to First Church of the Nazarene, the West 80 feet of Lot 8 and 9, Block 2, Schmeeckle’s Second Subdivision to the City of Cozad, Dawson County, $283.50 revenue.
- William A. Rickertsen and Gayleen R. Rickertsen, Co-Trustees of the A and G Rickertsen Revocable Living Trust, to Colton Osborne and Stephaine Osborn, Township 11 North, Range 22 West of the 6th P.M., Dawson County, $270.00 revenue.
- Suzanne Miller, Personal Representatives of the Estate of Gary L. Jobman, deceased, to Rawket Investments, LLC, Living Unit No. 4, Fillmore Town House Addition to the City of Lexington, Dawson County, $213.75 revenue.
- First Church of the Nazarene, to Joshua Snyder, Lots 1 and 2, in Block 1, in the Original Town of Cozad, Dawson County, $396.20 revenue.
- Axxis Elite Builders, LLC, to Christopher C. Blecha and Karissa B. Blecha, Lot 12, Block 3 of the City Replat of Blocks 3-7 of the Hilltop Estates Subdivision to the City of Gothenburg, Dawson County, $794.25 revenue.
- Shellie D. Holt-Rossell, to The Viking, LLC, the South 25 feet of Lot 4 and all of Lot 5, Block 7, Ehmen’s Subdivision to the City of Gothenburg, Dawson County, $225.00 revenue.
- Byron D. Nordstrom and Gloria K. Nordstrom, to Jessica Linder, the North Half of a tract of land in the Northwest Quarter and also called part of Tract 5 and Tract 6 of Section 19, Township 9 North, Range 19 West of the 6th P.M., and within the Village of Overton, Dawson County, $177.75 revenue.
- Jason T. Seim and Kagan D. Seim, to Zachary S. Blessin and Josey H. Blessin, Lot 16, Block 2, Paulsen’s First Addition to the City of Lexington, Dawson County, $963.00 revenue.