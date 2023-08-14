COZAD — If you make your way by Cozad High School and the Cozad Elementary, you will notice immense progress happening at both facilities.

While construction is still in progress, there are some updates that will be completed this fall.

Ground was broken in October 2022 at the Cozad High School and Cozad Elementary School for building updates passed by the board.

This $26 million bond issue for the district updates was passed in March 2022.

The high school and elementary school received new roofing and HVAC systems as well as fire sprinklers and lighting.

Secure entrances for both schools were added and improve safety for students and staff.

Cozad High School added on a new gymnasium and new locker rooms to the west side of the existing building. There are district offices being added to the south of the new gym.

There were two classrooms added to the south of the building which will be used for science and art.

Additional updates to the high school are for the teacher’s lounge and bathrooms.

The elementary school added four new Kindergarten classrooms and a Pre-School to the east side of the existing building.

Internally, the whole school received new flooring as well as changes to the library and front office. The front office will now be at the front of the building were the library previously was and the library is now in place of the front office.

The playground that previously stood was torn out and is being fully replaced with brand new equipment for students to enjoy.

A multi-purpose room was added to give more room for students during lunch hours and a full service kitchen was implemented.

There were improvements made to the staff parking lot at the elementary school.

Cozad Superintendent, James Ford stated, “We are really excited for all the new things that are coming along and it’s been long overdue.”

All projects at both schools are said to be completed in Aug. of 2024 with exception to the high school gym which is said to be completed in late spring of 2024.