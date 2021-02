LEXINGTON — Progress continues on a solar array farm which is being built in Cozad west of the former Tenneco property.

City administrator Nikki Schwanz said the City of Cozad entered into a 30 year contract with Monroe Cozad, LLC, to purchase solar power. The solar array is being built privately by the company.

The property the array is being built on includes 20 acres south of Second St on the south side of Cozad. The array will include 6,240 solar modules and supply 4,779 megawatt hours.