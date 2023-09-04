AXTELL — On Saturday, Sept. 1, the Overton Eagles kicked off against the Wildcats in Axtell.

The Eagles were the first on the board with a 32-yard field goal from Brody Fleischman in the second quarter.

There was a lot of pushing back and forth before the Wildcats ran in a touchdown. The Wildcats failed on their two-point conversion.

Overton was behind by three going into halftime.

After halftime, the Overton defense couldn’t stop the Wildcat offense that ran in their second touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats took off down the field and found the end zone after a 65-yard run. Axtell was able to add two on the board with a connection on the two-point conversion.

The Eagles lost three to 20.

Hayden Muirhead had five completed passes for 56 yards and 11 carries for 54 yards. Will Kulhanek had nine carries for 23 yards, three receptions for 17 yards, two kickoff returns for 24 yards and two solo tackles. Brendan McCarter had 10 carries for 15 yards, one reception for 20 yards and eight tackles. Alex Banzhaf had six carries, one reception for four yards, one interception, six solo tackles and one kickoff return for 12 yards. Tripp Davenport and Dylan Pooschke each had 11 solo tackles and two for yards lost.

Overton travels to Medicine Valley on Friday, Sept. 8 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.