The days are slowly getting longer but there is plenty of winter left in Nebraska and there are a lot of ways to enjoy the season outdoors. Spending time outside contributes to the health and wellbeing of young children by allowing them access to an environment with extensive learning opportunities. Outdoor play tends to be more focused and complex than indoor play, and being outdoors in all seasons helps children understand their world as it changes through the year.

Outdoor play encourages children to take an active role in exploring, experimenting, and discovering. Children also develop fine motor skills by manipulating smaller objects and gross motor skills through large body movements like climbing, running, and balancing. It is worth bundling up and getting children outside. Try these fun and wintry ideas to foster children’s learning.

Compare areas where snow has melted with areas snow is still on the ground. Ask children why they think the snow melts faster in some places. Ask them what they notice about the way the air, or the temperature feels in snowy spots compared to dry spots. Ask them what they see about the sun in both spots.

See what animals you can spot. What are they doing?

With a fresh snowfall, ask children what new thing they can do with the snow. Give children small shovels or containers to scoop snow and invite them to make paths and piles along with snow sculptures and forts.

Experiment with colors and shapes. Fill spray bottles water and a few drops of food coloring. Draw shapes in the snow with a stick. Let children fill in the shapes by spraying the colored water.

Give children several sizes of circular objects (cups, bowls, paper towel rolls) and ask them what designs they can make in the snow using those objects.

Help children push snow around a plastic cup so it is like a volcano. Add some baking soda to the cup and a few drops of food coloring to some vinegar. Help children pour the vinegar into the cup with baking soda for a colorful eruption.

Children are naturally curious and by asking them open-ended questions they will quickly start to investigate the why, how, and what of a situation. Being outdoors in the winter provides many opportunities for learning and supporting children’s healthy growth and development.