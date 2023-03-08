Related to this story

Most Popular

The highlight of my job

The highlight of my job

Constituents often ask me in person or in their letters what my favorite part of serving as your Senator is. I always give the same answer: re…

Fighting for American corn growers

Fighting for American corn growers

When the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump in 2020, it received wi…